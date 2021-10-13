Truist plans to consolidate downtown Winston-Salem retail presence, close 35 branches in N.C.

The next phase of Truist Financial Corp.'s branch-reduction initiative appears to include the consolidation of its downtown Winston-Salem retail space.
The N.C. Commissioner of Banks' website has Truist listed as pending the shifting of its drive-through operations at 150 N. Marshall St. into the 200 W. Second St. branch within its former corporate headquarters.
Truist still would have 13 branches in Forsyth County.
A Truist spokesman said Wednesday the bank did not have immediate comment about the local branch-consolidation plans.
Truist is scheduled to release its third-quarter financial report by 6 a.m. Friday, in which it may update the branch initiative.
Truist has closed or consolidated at least 401 branches in the past 15 months, or from 2,957 on March 31, 2020, to 2,556 on June 30, 2021. That includes 226 branches during the first quarter, but just a net reduction of one during the second quarter.
That put Truist at just above the halfway mark of its plans to close or consolidate 800 branches by first quarter 2022.
Also listed as pending is consolidating the Lexington branch at 209 N. Main St. into its 106 N. State St. branch, and the 2040 S. Church St. branch in Burlington into its 2405 S. Church St. branch. It would have three branches in Davidson County and four branches in Alamance County.
Altogether, the banking commission's website has Truist with 35 pending branch closings and consolidations in North Carolina.
That includes two branch closings in Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington.
A branch is listed for Arden, Black Mountain, Cary, Chapel Hill, Clinton, Concord, Dunn, Durham, Fairmont, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Hickory, La Grange, Monroe, Mooresville, Oxford, Plymouth, Salisbury, Shalotte, Statesville, Sylva, Wake Forest, Waxhaw, Waynesville,
When asked what pending means in terms of branch consolidation or closings, the banking commission cited General Statute 53C-6-17, which reads:
"A bank may close a branch upon providing written notice to the commissioner and the customers of the branch at least 90 days prior to the proposed closing. The notice shall include the date the branch will close and posting, in a conspicuous manner on the branch premises for a period of 30 days prior to the proposed closing date, a notice of its intent to close the branch."
"The consolidation of two or more branches into a single location in the same vicinity shall not be considered a closure subject to the 90-day and 30-day notice requirements of this section."
Slow, steady approach
Taking a slower but steady approach to the largest integration in financial services industry history has proven to be a prudent decision for Truist Financial Corp. during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Truist debuted on Dec. 7, 2019, the result of BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc.
The continued economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic convinced Truist management team to be very deliberate with the two key make-or-break integration elements of any bank merger: branch and software/hardware conversions.
Truist chairman and chief executive Kelly King said in July 2020 that the core branch conversions would be pushed out to the first half of 2022, rather than the initial projection of August 2021. King retired as chief executive on Sept. 12, 2021, being succeeded by former SunTrust chairman and chief executive Bill Rogers.
King told analysts that “the risk of executing our merger has already been reduced substantially and is going down as we do conversions.”
In July, Truist reported a reduction in 959 full-time equivalent job positions during the second quarter for a workforce of 52,248 as of June 30.
Since the completion of the merger, Truist has reduced its workforce by 6,239, or an 11% workforce decrease.
BB&T had 2,134 employees in Forsyth County, according to a 2018 workforce report to Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. It also has about 1,700 employees at its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro.
Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December the bank has about 3,800 employees in the region.
King said during the second-quarter earnings call with analysts that about an additional 2,000 full-time employees agreed in June to a voluntary retirement or separation from the bank. About $111 million after-tax accrual was taken during the quarter related to this employee initiative.
"These were totally voluntary decisions on their part," King said. "This program does help us to reduce costs and create capacity to invest in needed services for our clients."
