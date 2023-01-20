Truist poised to push growth post-Sun Trust integration

Completing the integration of SunTrust Banks Inc. during 2022 is expected to provide Truist Financial Corp. with a launching pad for growth in 2023, the bank's top executive said Thursday.

That could represent a reprieve — at least for the short term — from the waves of job cuts that have occurred since BB&T Corp. paid $33.4 billion for SunTrust in a megadeal that closed in December 2019.

The integration, the largest in U.S. banking history, was completed in February 2022 with the conversion of SunTrust branches and customer accounts.

However, the bank took merger-related expenses in all four quarters of fiscal 2022.

William Rogers, Truist's chairman and chief executive, told analysts Thursday the bank has incurred the final set of merger-related costs.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to a year that was strategic and financial turning point for Truist," Rogers said.

"The pivot from integrating to operating is real, it’s palpable and it can be evidenced across a number of dimensions.

"Truist is on the right path, and I’m highly optimistic about our ability to realize our significant post-integration potential to summarize our investment thesis," Rogers said.

"Our goal financially has produced strong growth and profitability and to do so with less volatility than our peers."

Workforce, branch updates

Truist reported a net gain of 1,351 jobs during the fourth quarter after a 1,299 net increase in the third quarter.

The workforce was at 53,999 as of Dec. 31, compared with 51,348 on Dec. 31, 2021.

Still, since December 2019, the workforce is down 8.9%, or by 5,301 positions. Truist said it has completed the shift from six to three data centers.

Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank had about 3,800 employees in the region, including operations in Forsyth County and the Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The bank has not provided a Triad workforce update since.

Rogers touted the positive workforce response to Truist increasing its minimum wage to $22 an hour in October. About 14,000 employees benefited from the minimum wage increase, which bumped the annualized salary for full-time employees to $45,760.

"We've experienced improved teammate recruitment, retention, lower turnover expenses, better execution and all-around better client experience," Rogers said.

Truist also has instituted an employee stock purchase program "to further align our teammates' interests with those of shareholders."

In terms of branches, Truist was at 2,123 on Dec. 31, compared with 2,119 on Sept. 30 and 2,517 on Dec. 31, 2021. The bank still has 13 branches in Forsyth County.

Still, the branch count is down from more than 2,900 in December 2019, which met the cost-savings initiative goal to close 800 branches between the end of 2019 and March 31, 2022.

Acquisitions impact

Rogers has said the workforce could increase if Truist is successful in its pursuit of non-bank acquisitions.

In September, Truist announced plans to acquire BankDirect Capital Finance, a nationwide premium-finance company, from Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The deal is projected to close in the fourth quarter.

Although Truist Insurance Holdings Inc. did not disclose the purchase price, multiple media reports said it is valued at $3.4 billion, which would make it the largest non-bank acquisition by Truist and predecessor BB&T.

Texas Capital said Truist paid a $266 million premium for a loan portfolio valued at $3.1 billion. BankDirect has 122 employees in five U.S. offices.

The deal represents Truist’s first entrance into the life insurance sector for the insurance premium finance business.

Truist Insurance Holdings Inc. is the sixth-largest U.S. insurance brokerage.

Rogers told analysts that mergers and acquisitions remains the third of its four main capital priorities, trailing internal expenditures and having "a secure and growing dividend base" beyond its current 52 cents a share.

Rogers included what he called "inorganic opportunities" along with mergers and acquisitions in the third priority category.

"You’ve seen we’ve been active," Rogers said.

"Some have been smaller by nature, but we’ve seen opportunities to enhance our businesses mostly in the insurance business, but also on the technology side and some capability side and some talent side that we’ve added in those areas."

Share repurchases

Which leads to the fourth priority of when Truist will resume share repurchases.

Truist finished fiscal 2022 without conducting a share-repurchase initiative.

A publicly traded company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

"That just hasn’t been as big a priority because we’ve done a lot in the first three of those priorities," Rogers said.

"As it relates to target, I mean, we’ve been sort of careful to say we like where we’re operating right now.

"We think given our risk profile, given our stress-adjusted risk profile, we think we’re in a really strong position from a capital perspective," Rogers said.

"We are comfortable that we have got enough capital to execute our strategies and support our businesses."