Truist posts 35% profit hike in first quarter, spurred by sharp reduction in loan-loss provision

Cantey Alexander, Truist's regional president for the Triad, said in December the bank has about 3,800 employees in the region.

When it comes to branches, Truist has closed or consolidated 401, going from 2,957 on March 31, 2020, to 2,556 on March 31, 2021.

According to an investor slideshow presentation, Truist was listed at nearly 50% of its retail branch consolidation goal of 800 cumulative by first quarter 2022.

Truist indicated it was less than 20% done with "converting heritage SunTrust clients to Truist ecosystem for retail and commercial."

Truist said it remains on track to reduce its non-branch office space by 4.8 million square feet, having reached 3.5 million square feet as of March 31.

The details

When comparing fourth-quarter 2020 and first-quarter 2021, Truist had a 1.5% increase in loan revenue at $3.24 billion, while fee revenue was down 3.8% to just under $2.2 billion.

When comparing year over year, loan revenue jumped 17.4% and fee revenue was up 12%.

Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T for several years, was the top revenue producer at $626 million, up 14.9% from the fourth quarter and up 14% from a year ago.