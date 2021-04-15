Truist posts 35% profit hike in first quarter, spurred by sharp reduction in loan-loss provision

A sharp decline in the loan-loss provision was the primary factor in Truist Financial Corp. reporting Thursday a 35.3% increase in first-quarter net income to $1.33 billion.
Diluted earnings were 98 cents a share. When excluding $270 million in after-tax merger and restructuring costs, and other expenses, adjusted earnings were $1.18 a share.
The average earnings forecast was $1.12 a share by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The first-quarter report is the first to reflect an apples-to-apples performance comparison for Truist following BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019.
First-quarter 2020 also reflected the first two weeks of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Truist completed its move to Charlotte when it debuted as the nation’s sixth-largest bank. Its community/retail banking hub is in Winston-Salem.
Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement that the adjusted profit and earnings growth "resulted from a record performance in our insurance business, record results from investment banking and a significantly lower provision for credit losses."
Truist placed $48 million into its loan-loss provision during the first quarter, compared with $177 million in the fourth quarter and $893 million in the first quarter of 2020.
A loan-loss provision has a direct impact on a bank’s bottom lines because it is setting aside money for individual customer and business loans that it projects won’t be repaid as scheduled.
"The decrease in the provision was primarily due to lower loan balances and improved economic outlook," according to the quarterly report.
More job, branch cuts
King said Truist "also demonstrated strong expense discipline by reducing expenses."
"We continue to make important progress on our integration efforts, including completing the wealth brokerage transition earlier this quarter."
Truist said it had achieved $640 million of its projected $1.6 billion in annual cost savings from consolidating BB&T and SunTrust. It expects to be at $1.04 billion in annual cost savings by the end of 2021 and at the $1.6 billion goal by the end of 2022.
Truist reported an overall decline of 486 full-time equivalent job positions from Dec. 31 to March 31 with its workforce at 53,207.
Since the completion of the merger, Truist has reduced its workforce by 5,280, or a 9.1% workforce decrease. The bank cited the first-quarter reductions as "including normal attrition and reductions in force."
BB&T had 2,134 employees in Forsyth County, according to a 2018 workforce report to Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. It also has about 1,700 employees at its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro.
Cantey Alexander, Truist's regional president for the Triad, said in December the bank has about 3,800 employees in the region.
When it comes to branches, Truist has closed or consolidated 401, going from 2,957 on March 31, 2020, to 2,556 on March 31, 2021.
According to an investor slideshow presentation, Truist was listed at nearly 50% of its retail branch consolidation goal of 800 cumulative by first quarter 2022.
Truist indicated it was less than 20% done with "converting heritage SunTrust clients to Truist ecosystem for retail and commercial."
Truist said it remains on track to reduce its non-branch office space by 4.8 million square feet, having reached 3.5 million square feet as of March 31.
The details
When comparing fourth-quarter 2020 and first-quarter 2021, Truist had a 1.5% increase in loan revenue at $3.24 billion, while fee revenue was down 3.8% to just under $2.2 billion.
When comparing year over year, loan revenue jumped 17.4% and fee revenue was up 12%.
Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T for several years, was the top revenue producer at $626 million, up 14.9% from the fourth quarter and up 14% from a year ago.
The other nine key fee-income segments were up and down comparing the last two quarters, such as: residential mortgage income dropping 48.2% to $100 million; wealth management increasing 2.7% to $341 million; service charges on deposits down 3% to $258 million, and investment banking and trading income up 10.4% to $340 million.
Noninterest expenses were at $3.61 billion in the first quarter of 2021, down 5.8% from the fourth quarter and up 5.2% from a year ago.
Truist's adjusted net income reflected several negative after-tax charges: $108 million in merger-related and restructuring charge; $134 million in "incremental operating expenses related to the merger"; and acceleration of loss recognition related to certain terminated cash flow hedges of $28 million.
Nonperforming assets were at $1.3 billion on March 31, compared with $1.39 billion on Dec. 31 and $1.18 billion on March 31, 2020.
Net charge-offs were $238 million in the first quarter, compared with $205 million in the fourth quarter and $272 million a year ago.
Other details
Truist had $518 billion in total assets on Dec. 31, up from $509 billion on Dec. 31.
Truist spent $506 million on share repurchases during the first quarter, or about 25% of the $2 billion that the board of directors authorized on Dec. 24.
Truist said it "intends to execute share repurchases consist with the Federal Reserve's capital restrictions announced on March 25," which would allow for spending up to $600 million during the second quarter.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable.
Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
336-727-7376