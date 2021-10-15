Truist posts mixed profit gains in third quarter

The continuing economic recovery amid the COVID-19 recovery contributed to a strong year-over-year performance for Truist Financial Corp. in the third quarter.
However, similar to its national and super-regional peers, Truist reported Friday a small net-income gain when comparing the second and third quarters.
The quarterly report is the first for Bill Rogers as Truist's chief executive, having taken over for a retiring Kelly King on Sept. 13. Rogers will succeed a retiring King as executive chairman on March 12.
The third-quarter report is the third to reflect an apples-to-apples quarterly comparison following BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019.
Truist debuted at that time as the nation’s sixth-largest bank with its headquarters based in Charlotte. Its community/retail banking hub is in Winston-Salem.
Because the quarter-over-over and year-over-over comparisons are significantly different for most banks, both are being highlighted.
Truist reported net income of $1.62 billion for the third quarter, compared with up 3.8% from $1.56 billion in the second quarter and up 51.4% from $1.07 billion a year ago.
As has been the case for the pandemic to date, Truist's loan-loss provision was the primary factor of the third quarter.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Truist reported a $324 million recovery from the provision, compared with a $434 million recovery in the second quarter and adding $421 million to the provision a year ago.
The provision action was similar to recovery or reduction steps taken Wednesday by national banks Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp.
Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, has recommended that investors "should focus on Truist's pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share instead of core earnings" given the impact of the loan-loss provision change.
Diluted earnings for the second quarter were $1.20 a share, up 4 cents from the second quarter and up 41 cents from a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were $1.42 in the third quarter when excluding merger-related expenses and a one-time professional fee accrual worth.
The average earnings forecast was $1.20 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Rogers said Truist "produced solid results in the third quarter, driven by strong fee income from our diverse business mix — including wealth, insurance brokerage, investment banking, and positive trends in a number of other businesses given improving economic conditions."
“We continue to make great progress and carefully guide our clients through conversion milestones, including completing our retail mortgage origination conversion and accelerating the roll-out of our Truist digital app.
"In addition, after months of intense preparation, we migrated approximately 7 million clients to the new Truist technology ecosystem - our most significant milestone to date," Rogers said.
Truist said it is on pace to complete the BB&T and SunTrust branch conversions in the first half of 2022.
"We are excited about these successful milestones in the integration process and are one step closer to the finish line of the merger," Rogers said.
Workforce update
Unlike recent quarters, Truist had a net gain of 275 employees during the third quarter to 52,675 companywide.
That reflected primarily Truist Insurance Holdings Inc.'s purchase of Constellation Affiliated Partners during the quarter.
Constellation, based in New York, is an insurance distribution platform operating seven managing general agents and program managers. Constellation has more than 20 operating divisions and more than 500 employees across North America.
Overall, there still have been 684 full-time equivalent job positions eliminated for an overall total of 5,964 since the acquisition was completed, or a 10.1% workforce decrease.
Truist cautioned in its earnings presentation to analysts that its full-time workforce "will decline in the fourth quarter as a result of initial impact from voluntary separation retirement program."
King said during the second-quarter earnings call with analysts in July that about an additional 2,000 full-time employees agreed in June to a voluntary retirement or separation from the bank. About $111 million after-tax accrual was taken during the quarter related to this employee initiative.
“These were totally voluntary decisions on their part,” King said. “This program does help us to reduce costs and create capacity to invest in needed services for our clients.”
Truist said in a separate statement in July that “to create greater capacity for investment in the experience and success of Truist clients, we’re building a more efficient, high-performance company through efforts such as reducing real estate use, third-party spend, branch redundancy and workforce in some areas.”
“Truist is hiring in some areas and rightsizing in others through natural attrition, planned staffing reductions, and a voluntary separation and retirement program for eligible teammates.
BB&T had 2,134 employees in Forsyth County, according to a 2018 workforce report to Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. It also has about 1,700 employees at its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro.
Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank has about 3,800 employees in the region.
Branch initiatives
In terms of branches, Truist had a net closure or consolidation of 39 in the third quarter for a total of 2,518.
Truist has closed or consolidated at least 401 branches in the past 15 months, or from 2,957 on March 31, 2020, to 2,556 on June 30, 2021. That includes 226 branches during the first quarter, but just a net reduction of one during the second quarter.
That put Truist at just above the halfway mark of its plans to close or consolidate 800 branches by first quarter 2022.
The next phase of appears to include the consolidation of its downtown Winston-Salem retail space, as well as a branch in Burlington and Lexington.
The N.C. Commissioner of Banks’ website has Truist listed as pending the shifting of its drive-through operations at 150 N. Marshall St. into the 200 W. Second St. branch within its former corporate headquarters.
Truist still would have 13 branches in Forsyth County.
Core details
Loan revenue for Truist was at $3.56 billion for the third quarter when including the recovery to the loan-loss provision and $3.22 billion when excluding the recovery.
By comparison, Truist had $3.24 billion in loan revenue excluding the provision in the second quarter and $3.36 billion a year ago. When including the provision, second-quarter loan revenue was $3.68 billion and third-quarter 2020 loan revenue was $2.94 billion.
Fee revenue was $2.36 billion, down 1.7% from the second quarter, but up 7% from a year ago.
Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T for several years, was the top revenue producer at $645 million, down 6.5% from the second quarter, but up 24.5% year over year.
The other nine key fee-income segments were up and down year over year such as: residential mortgage income dropping 19% to $179 million; investment banking and trading income up 23.4% to $301 million; wealth management increasing 9.9% to $356 million; service charges on deposits up 11.7% to $276 million; and card- and payment-related fees up 12.5% to $225 million.
Truist said that the sharp decline in residential mortgage income was due primarily to a “lower gain on sale margins and volumes, coupled with lower servicing income due to a reduction in the third-party servicing portfolio as a result of prepayments.”
Nonperforming assets were at $1.2 billion on Sept. 30, compared with $1.19 billion on June 30 and $1.31 billion on Sept. 30, 2020.
Net charge-offs were $135 million in the third quarter, compared with $142 million in the second quarter and $326 million a year ago.
Truist had $529.88 billion in total assets on Sept. 30, up from $521.96 billion on June 30 and $499.18 billion a year ago.
Truist projects spending — with board of directors approval — between $4 billion and $5 billion of capital on share repurchases or acquisitions between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022.
No share repurchases were made in the third quarter based on Truist's decision to buy Constellation and Service Finance LLC.
Although the bank said those acquisitions reduced the amount of capital deployment available for share repurchases to between $1 billion to $2 billion, it indicated in the analyst presentation that "share repurchases likely to resume in the fourth quarter."
336-727-7376