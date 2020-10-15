Truist posts sizable third-quarter profit increase; eliminates another 769 job positions

Bell said she was encouraged by "a modest reserve (provision) build to further slow in the fourth quarter, and better-than-expected fees benefitting from higher wealth management and stronger deposit charges and card fees.

"More branch closures, in addition to 104 planned for December/January, could provide further upside to cost savings target."

Holding steady

King said Truist is in a holding pattern with its quarterly dividend payment of 45 cents a share and no current plans for a share-repurchase program.

It has been paying that amount since October 2019 as legacy BB&T.

"It's really a function of when we're able to do buybacks and dividend increases," King said, taking into consideration risk projections.

"When we look forward and we feel like the economy is stabilized and growing, and the pandemic is under control, and we can feel comfortable in terms of projections with relatively stable revenue stream, we can turn back on buybacks and consider a dividend increase.

"Today, it is a tad premature because we don't know what we don't know," King said. "There's a decent chance we'll have a decision to make in the first half of next year.

