Truist posts sizable third-quarter profit increase; eliminates another 769 jobs

Lower loan-loss provision

Truist, like peers Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. reported Wednesday, reported a significant lowering of its loan-loss provision at $421 million for the third quarter, compared with $844 million in the second quarter and $893 million in the first quarter.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Truist said the lower provision "reflects a modest build to the allowance ... primarily due to continued monitoring of clients' financial position and associated re-grading actions, as well as uncertainty related to performance after the expiration of relief packages and COVID-19."

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Chris Marinac said in July that “we expect reserve building continues in the second and third quarters, with modest relief by year-end and early 2021.”

Truist chose to focus its fee and loan income segments on a second and third quarter comparison since those figures represent the combined bank's revenue totals.

For fee revenue, it was down 8.8% to $2.21 billion.