Truist promotes legacy SunTrust official Maguire as chief financial officer

Truist Financial Corp. has promoted Michael Maguire, a legacy SunTrust Banks Inc. executive, as its next chief financial officer effective Sept. 15.

Maguire, 44, succeeds Daryl Bible as chief financial officer, which is a top-five executive role at Truist.

Maguire is being promoted from chief consumer finance and payments officer.

"Our teammates, clients, investors and communities are excited by Truist's purpose and potential, and I look forward to serving them as CFO," Maguire said in the news release.

Bible, 61, announced May 20 his plans to retire this year. Bible will serve as a consultant during a transition period of up to one year.

For fiscal 2021, Bible was paid $713,333 in base salary, up 1.9% from 2020, as well as a 32.3% jump in incentive pay to $2.63 million. Total compensation was $8.02 million.

Truist said in a separate regulatory filing that the board of directors' Compensation and Human Capital committee "will review Maguire’s compensation in connection with his new role at its upcoming meeting and will consider appropriate adjustments."

"Mike is a strategic and purpose-driven leader with an exceptional depth of experience across our enterprise and a deep understanding of the impact technology has in shaping our operating environment," Truist chairman and chief executive Bill Rogers said in a statement.

"We will draw on that experience as Mike assumes his new role during this time of exciting transformation at Truist."

Rogers is another legacy SunTrust executive that has been promoted by Truist.

Rogers took over from legacy BB&T chairman and chief executive Kelly King as chief executive in September 2021 and as chairman in March. Rogers served in the same roles at SunTrust and was named as King’s successor as part of the negotiations process.

In his current role, Maguire leads Truist's consumer finance and payments businesses, including LightStream, Service Finance, Sheffield Financial, Dealer Retail Services and its student loan unit.

He also is responsible for the enterprise payments strategy group and wholesale payments businesses including treasury solutions, merchant services and commercial card.

Other roles that Maguire has served in include head of enterprise partnerships and investments from September 2018 to December 2019, leading the sourcing, execution and management of strategic equity investments in the financial technology sector at SunTrust.

Maguire also spent 16 years as an investment banker at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc. — since rebranded to Truist Securities Inc. — where he most recently led the company’s technology and services investment banking group.

Truist said in a separate regulatory filing in May that Bible will provide consulting services for one year after his retirement date “to support the transition of the chief financial officer’s responsibilities to his successor, including with respect to capital, liquidity and other balance sheet management activities.”

Bible will be paid $125,000 monthly during the consulting period, as well as a lump sum of $2.75 million at the end of the consulting contract.

Bible will be under non-competition and other similar restrictions for a period of 12 months after the retirement date, as well as other customary separation provisions.

Bible is the third top-level legacy BB&T Corp. executive to announce retirement plans since BB&T's $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust was completed in December 2019.

Bible was named as BB&T’s chief financial officer in October 2008.

He was at that time the first executive-management appointment of someone who did not come up through the BB&T ranks in 12 years. Before joining BB&T, Bible had a 24-year career with U.S. Bancorp, the last 10 years as treasurer.

The third long-term and top-five BB&T executive to retire recently was Christopher Henson in September 2021 after 36 years with the bank. Henson served as head of banking and insurance for Truist.

Before the completion of the megadeal, Henson served for more than three years as BB&T’s president and chief operating officer.