Truist remains on pace with cost-cutting initiative, particularly jobs and branches

Taking a slower but steady approach to the largest integration in financial services industry history has proven to be a prudent decision for Truist Financial Corp. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Truist debuted on Dec. 7, 2019, the result of BB&T Corp.'s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc.

The continued economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic convinced Truist management team to be very deliberate with the two key make-or-break integration elements of any bank merger: branch and software/hardware conversions.

Truist chairman and chief executive Kelly King said in July 2020 that the core branch conversions would be pushed out to the first half of 2022, rather than the initial projection of August 2021.

King told analysts that "the risk of executing our merger has already been reduced substantially and is going down as we do conversions."

"We're getting a lot of the actual merger work done. A huge amount of work has already been done on the core bank conversion. We did a huge amount of work in terms of grading all of the Truist jobs, and that has all been executed."

That doesn't mean, however, that Truist has taken an overly methodical approach to merging legacy BB&T and SunTrust operations.