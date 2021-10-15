Truist remains on pace with integration-related workforce, branch reduction goals; about 1,000 employees voluntarily left during third quarter

Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank has about 3,800 employees in the region that include operations in Forsyth County and its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Branch initiatives

Truist had a net closure or consolidation of 39 branches during the third quarter for a total of 2,518 as of Sept. 30.

Truist has closed or consolidated 413 BB&T and SunTrust branches over the past 18 months. That put Truist at just above the halfway mark of its plans to close or consolidate 800 branches by first quarter 2022.

The next branch-closing phase appears to include the consolidation of its downtown Winston-Salem retail space, as well as a branch in Burlington and Lexington, and 35 overall in North Carolina.

The N.C. Commissioner of Banks’ website has Truist listed as pending the shifting of its drive-through operations at 150 N. Marshall St. into the 200 W. Second St. branch within its former corporate headquarters.

Truist still would have 13 branches in Forsyth County.