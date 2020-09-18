Truist retains top Winston-Salem deposits market share; removal of corporate headquarters deposits makes for more competition

The departure of BB&T Corp.'s headquarters from Winston-Salem to Charlotte has turned the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area into a much more competitive marketplace for deposits.

The 2019-20 data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was released Friday. It is through June 30.

With both BB&T, and Wachovia Corp. up until 2001, the local FDIC deposits market share totals were primarily a reflection of corporate-investment deposits at bank headquarters.

The MSA typically mirrors the deposit levels in Forsyth County. There are 19 banks listed with branches in the MSA.

BB&T became Truist Financial Corp. as part of its $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that was completed Dec. 6.

Truist retained for the 20th consecutive year the top market share in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

However, Truist's market share fell from 76.2% to 32.3% with the removal of about $22.8 billion in deposits at its former headquarters branch at 200 W. Second St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

As a result, Truist now has $4.27 billion in deposits in the MSA. The branch at 110 S. Stratford Road has the most at $1.21 billion.