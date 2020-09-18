Truist retains top Winston-Salem deposits market share; removal of corporate headquarters deposits makes for more competition

The departure of BB&T Corp.'s headquarters from Winston-Salem to Charlotte has turned the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area into a much more competitive marketplace for deposits.
The 2019-20 data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. was released Friday. It is through June 30.
With both BB&T, and Wachovia Corp. up until 2001, the local FDIC deposits market share totals were primarily a reflection of corporate-investment deposits at bank headquarters.
The MSA typically mirrors the deposit levels in Forsyth County. There are 19 banks listed with branches in the MSA.
BB&T became Truist Financial Corp. as part of its $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that was completed Dec. 6.
Truist retained for the 20th consecutive year the top market share in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.
However, Truist's market share fell from 76.2% to 32.3% with the removal of about $22.8 billion in deposits at its former headquarters branch at 200 W. Second St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
As a result, Truist now has $4.27 billion in deposits in the MSA. The branch at 110 S. Stratford Road has the most at $1.21 billion.
The massive shift of Truist corporate headquarters deposits out of Winston-Salem lifted the market shares for most banks in the region.
For example, Wells Fargo & Co.’s second-place deposit market share jumped from 7.27% to 23.2%. Its deposits rose by 19%, or $490 million, to $3.07 billion.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., based in Nashville, Tenn., remained in third place in the Winston-Salem MSA. It entered the local market in June 2017 through its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point.
Pinnacle’s market share climbed from 2.83% to 7.66% even though deposits essentially were unchanged at $1.01 billion.
F.N.B. Corp. of Pittsburgh stayed. It entered the local market in March 2017 by virtue of gaining the deposits of Yadkin Financial Corp. of Raleigh.
F.N.B.’s market share rose from 2.58% to 7.54%, with deposits climbing from $917 million to $994.4 million.
Bank of America Corp. remained fifth, going from 1.97% to 6.14% in market share, and from $701.6 million to $810 million in deposits.
Rounding out the top-10 are: First Citizens Bancshares Inc. at 5.55% market share and $732.9 million; Piedmont Federal Savings Bank at 4.49% and $592.2 million; First Horizon National Corp. at 4.18% and $551.4 million; Bank Ozk at 2.59% and $341.2 million; and First Bancorp at 1.83% and $240.9 million.
At the state level, Bank of America, based in Charlotte, remained first at 42.96% and $214.1 billion.
Truist was second at 23.44% and $118.8 billion, followed by Wells Fargo at 12.4% and $61.9 billion, First Citizens at 4.17% and $20.8 billion, and PNC Financial Services Group Inc. at just under 2% and $9.9 billion.
