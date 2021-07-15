Truist rides recovery to loan-loss provision to record $1.56B profit for second quarter

A major year-over-year shift in Truist Financial Corp.'s loan-loss provision boosted the bank to a 72.8% surge in second-quarter net income and a record $1.56 billion.
Truist announced Thursday having a $434 million recovery from its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $48 million in the first quarter and adding $844 million a year ago during the economic bottom of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
In this instance, the provision recovery represents the bulk of Truist's second-quarter net-income hike compared with $1.33 billion in the first quarter and $902 million a year ago.
The provision action was similar to recovery or reduction steps taken Wednesday by national banks Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp.
Diluted earnings for the second quarter were $1.16 a share, up from 67 cents a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were $1.55 when excluding merger-related expenses worth 28 cents and the bank's contributions to Truist Foundation and Truist Charitable Fund worth 11 cents.
The average earnings forecast was $1.17 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
"Truist produced record adjusted earnings for the second quarter, driven by a negative loan loss provision and strong fee income, including record insurance commissions, wealth management income, card and payment related fees, and commercial real estate related income," Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
Thursday's quarterly report is the final one for King as Truist's chief executive.
King announced during BB&T-SunTrust megadeal talks that he plans to retire as chief executive on Sept. 12 — his 73rd birthday. King will become executive chairman for six months before stepping down from that role on March 12.
Bill Rogers, SunTrust's chairman and chief executive, will succeed King in both roles.
The second-quarter report is the second to reflect an apples-to-apples quarterly comparison following BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019.
Truist debuted at that time as the nation’s sixth-largest bank with its headquarters based in Charlotte. Its community/retail banking hub is in Winston-Salem.
Workforce update
The bank continued its reduction in full-time equivalent job positions during the second quarter.
There were 959 full-time equivalent job positions eliminated for an overall total of 6,239 since the acquisition was completed, or an 11% workforce decrease.
BB&T had 2,134 employees in Forsyth County, according to a 2018 workforce report to Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. It also has about 1,700 employees at its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro.
Cantey Alexander, Truist's regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank has about 3,800 employees in the region.
Core details
Loan revenue for Truist was at $3.68 billion when including the recovery to the loan-loss provision and $3.24 billion when excluding the recovery.
By comparison, Truist had $3.28 billion in loan revenue excluding the provision in the first quarter and $3.45 billion a year ago. When including the provision, first-quarter loan revenue was $3.24 billion and second-quarter 2020 loan revenue was $2.6 billion.
Fee revenue was $2.4 billion, up 9.5% from the first quarter, but down 0.7% from a year ago.
Insurance, as had been the case with BB&T for several years, was the top revenue producer at $690 million, up 18.8% year over year.
The other nine key fee-income segments were up and down year over year such as: residential mortgage income dropping 65.7% to $117 million; investment banking and trading income up 15.7% to $317 million; wealth management increasing 19.4% to $345 million; service charges on deposits up 25.2% to $253 million; and card- and payment-related fees up 31.6% to $225 million.
Truist said that the sharp decline in residential mortgage income was due primarily to a "lower gain on sale margins and volumes, coupled with lower servicing income due to a reduction in the third-party servicing portfolio as a result of prepayments."
Nonperforming assets were at $1.19 billion on June 30, compared with $1.3 billion on March 31 and $1.25 billion on June 30, 2020.
Net charge-offs were $142 million in the second quarter, compared with $238 million in the first quarter and $316 million a year ago.
Truist had $521.9 billion in total assets on June 30, up from $517.5 billion on March 31 and $504.3 billion a year ago.
Branch consolidation pause
The bank appeared to put on pause its branch-consolidation initiative during the quarter.
It listed having 2,557 as of June 30, compared with 2,556 on March 31 and 2,916 on June 30, 2020.
The bank closed 225 branches between Jan. 1 and March 31.
King told analysts in July 2020 that Truist plans to complete core branch conversions in the first half of 2022, rather than by August 2021. The Carolinas would be included in the core branch category.
According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. filing approving the SunTrust purchase, Truist projected having 2,593 branches when the megadeal closed.
The banks agreed not to close any branches in the first year after closing their deal, and to not close any branches for at least three years in markets where there are fewer than 2,500 residents.
Truist has a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.
BB&T and SunTrust have significant branch overlap in the Southeast, particularly in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. They have 710 branches within two miles of each other.
Truist resolved part of the branch overlap by selling 30 SunTrust branches, including nine in the Winston-Salem metro area, to First Horizon Corp., as part of gaining federal regulatory approval for the megadeal.
Share repurchases
Truist spent $610 million on share repurchases during the second quarter, or about 30% of the $2 billion that the board of directors authorized on Dec. 24. The bank also spent about $506 million in the first quarter.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable.
Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
Truist projects spending — with board of directors approval — between $4 billion and $5 billion of capital on share repurchases or acquisitions between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022.
336-727-7376