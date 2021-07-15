Truist rides recovery to loan-loss provision to record $1.56B profit for second quarter

The banks agreed not to close any branches in the first year after closing their deal, and to not close any branches for at least three years in markets where there are fewer than 2,500 residents.

Truist has a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.

BB&T and SunTrust have significant branch overlap in the Southeast, particularly in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. They have 710 branches within two miles of each other.

Truist resolved part of the branch overlap by selling 30 SunTrust branches, including nine in the Winston-Salem metro area, to First Horizon Corp., as part of gaining federal regulatory approval for the megadeal.

Share repurchases

Truist spent $610 million on share repurchases during the second quarter, or about 30% of the $2 billion that the board of directors authorized on Dec. 24. The bank also spent about $506 million in the first quarter.

A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable.