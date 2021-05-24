Truist’s insurance unit buying Constellation, expands national presence

"Expanding our insurance business remains a key priority for Truist as we continually look for ways to enhance our offerings and introduce new clients to Truist," Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

"This acquisition enables us to continue diversifying our revenue and provide expansive insurance solutions to our clients."

John Howard, chairman and chief executive of Truist Insurance Holdings, said the acquisition will expand the unit’s overall national presence.

"It significantly expands our wholesale division, allowing us to double our programs business, and brings greater diversity to the types of programs we can provide clients by adding their complementary offerings."

Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, projected the pending deal for Constellation would be worth 4 cents per share in earnings in fiscal 2021 and 10 cents in fiscal 2022.

Marinac raised his fiscal 2021 earnings forecast for Truist from $4.58 to $4.62, and his fiscal 2022 forecast from $4.80 to $4.90. He also increased his share price target by $3 to $65.50.

The last major BB&T insurance deal was came in July 2018 when it bought Regions Insurance Group for an undisclosed price.

Other BB&T insurance deals included: spending $500 million to buy Swett & Crawford in February 2016; and $570 million to buy the life, property and casualty insurance divisions of Crump Group Inc. in 2012.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.