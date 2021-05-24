Truist’s insurance unit buying Constellation, expands national presence

Truist Insurance Holdings Inc. said Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Constellation Affiliated Partners.
Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close by July 31.
Constellation, based in New York, is an insurance distribution platform operating seven managing general agents and program managers. It was formed in 2019 by private-equity firm RedBird Capital Partners.
Constellation has more than 20 operating divisions and more than 500 employees across North America.
Truist said the pending acquisition is projected to add about $160 million in annual revenue to Truist Insurance Holdings' wholesale division.
Truist already is the nation’s fifth largest insurance broker.
Constellation has four core specialty markets: contractors' general liability; transportation; condominium/homeowners associations; and professional liability. It will be combined into Truist Insurance Holdings' CRC Group, a leading national wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products.
Insurance has the top fee-based revenue producer for Truist, as had been the case with BB&T for several years.
Insurance generated $626 million in first-quarter revenue, up 14.9% from the fourth quarter and up 14% from a year ago.
"Expanding our insurance business remains a key priority for Truist as we continually look for ways to enhance our offerings and introduce new clients to Truist," Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
"This acquisition enables us to continue diversifying our revenue and provide expansive insurance solutions to our clients."
John Howard, chairman and chief executive of Truist Insurance Holdings, said the acquisition will expand the unit’s overall national presence.
"It significantly expands our wholesale division, allowing us to double our programs business, and brings greater diversity to the types of programs we can provide clients by adding their complementary offerings."
Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, projected the pending deal for Constellation would be worth 4 cents per share in earnings in fiscal 2021 and 10 cents in fiscal 2022.
Marinac raised his fiscal 2021 earnings forecast for Truist from $4.58 to $4.62, and his fiscal 2022 forecast from $4.80 to $4.90. He also increased his share price target by $3 to $65.50.
The last major BB&T insurance deal was came in July 2018 when it bought Regions Insurance Group for an undisclosed price.
Other BB&T insurance deals included: spending $500 million to buy Swett & Crawford in February 2016; and $570 million to buy the life, property and casualty insurance divisions of Crump Group Inc. in 2012.
