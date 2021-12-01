Truist’s Sheffield unit partners with American Honda

Sheffield Financial, a Winston-Salem based division of Truist Financial Corp., said Tuesday it has signed a multiyear financing services program agreement with American Honda Motor Co. Inc. for its Honda Power Equipment unit.
The unit makes and markets outdoor power products, including generators, lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers and trimmers.
The agreement allows Sheffield to provide lending services to Honda Power Equipment and Honda Marine customers through their respective dealer networks.
The contract covers installment financing for Honda marine engines, boat packages that include Honda engines, Honda generators, lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers and trimmers.
Richard Craver
