 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truist’s Sheffield unit partners with American Honda
0 Comments

Truist’s Sheffield unit partners with American Honda

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheffield Financial, a Winston-Salem based division of Truist Financial Corp., said Tuesday it has signed a multiyear financing services program agreement with American Honda Motor Co. Inc. for its Honda Power Equipment unit.

The unit makes and markets outdoor power products, including generators, lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers and trimmers.

The agreement allows Sheffield to provide lending services to Honda Power Equipment and Honda Marine customers through their respective dealer networks.

The contract covers installment financing for Honda marine engines, boat packages that include Honda engines, Honda generators, lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers and trimmers.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert