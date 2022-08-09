Truist shareholders being targeted with below-market price offers

Truist Financial Corp. has become the latest in a line of major corporations with Triad ties whose shareholders have been approached by a Canadian investment group with an undervalue offer for their holdings.

TRC Capital Investment Corp. makes money off its offers by buying shares at below-market prices, and then selling them at market prices.

Truist disclosed Monday that TRC has made an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer, dated July 25, to purchase up to 2 million shares of Truist common stock. The offer expires 12:01 a.m. Aug. 23.

To put the TRC offer in perspective, Truist has 1.33 billion outstanding shares.

TRC's offer price of $46.14 per share is 4.15% below Truist's closing share price on July 22 — the last trading day prior to the date of the offer.

TRC has made what is considered a mini-tender offer. It seeks to acquire less than 5% of a company’s outstanding shares, thereby avoiding many disclosure and procedural requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC has an alert on its website regarding mini-tender offers, noting that mini-tender offers "have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard" and that investors "may end up selling their securities at below-market prices."

"Truist is in no way associated with TRC and recommends that shareholders reject this unsolicited offer because the offer price is below the market price for Truist common stock immediately prior to this announcement.

"Truist urges investors to obtain current stock quotes for their shares of Truist, consult their financial advisors and exercise caution with respect to TRC's offer."

The bank said shareholders who already have tendered their shares may withdraw them by providing, prior to the expiration of the offer, the written notice described in the TRC offering documents.

It's been nearly five years since the last time TRC targeted the shareholders of a major corporation with Triad ties.

In August 2017, British American Tobacco Plc cited the TRC mini-tender offer. BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc.

It was the second time in less than two years that TRC targeted legacy Reynolds American Inc. shareholders.

TRC also has solicited shareholders from Duke Energy, Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Lowe’s Cos. Inc. and VF Corp.

All of those companies have recommended against shareholders selling.