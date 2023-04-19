Truist Financial Corp. stockholders will have to wait until later in 2023 — if at all this year — to benefit from potential share purchases.

Bill Rogers, the bank's chairman and chief executive, confirmed that decision to analysts during Thursday's first-quarter conference call.

Meanwhile, the bank's reduction on workforce and branches resumed during the first quarter following upticks in the previous quarter.

A publicly traded company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

Truist last repurchased $500 million worth of shares in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Rogers said share repurchases "are not in our short-term window and not a focus right now."

Truist's board of directors had approved spending between $4 billion and $5 billion of capital on share repurchases or acquisitions between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022.

However, Truist dedicated some of those funds to its insurance division buying Constellation Affiliated Partners and Service Finance LLC for an undisclosed price.

Rogers said in January that completing the integration of SunTrust Banks Inc. in February 2022 would provide Truist with a launching pad for growth in 2023.

On Thursday, Rogers said Truist is in a "capital build" mode, though it would be opportunistic about insurance deals and maintaining, if not increasing, its cash dividend as warranted and feasible.

Rogers told analysts that mergers and acquisitions remains the third of its four main capital priorities, trailing internal expenditures and having “a secure and growing dividend base.”

Rogers included what he called “inorganic opportunities” along with mergers and acquisitions in the third priority category, while share repurchases is fourth.

Workforce, branch updates

Truist reported a decline of 346 jobs during the first quarter for a total of 53,853 as of March 31.

Since December 2019, the workforce is down 9.6%, or by at least 5,647 positions. Truist said it has completed the shift from six to three data centers.

Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank had about 3,800 employees in the region, including operations in Forsyth County and the Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The bank has not provided a Triad workforce update since.

Rogers touted the positive workforce response to Truist increasing its minimum wage to $22 an hour in October.

About 14,000 employees benefited from the minimum wage increase, which bumped the annualized salary for full-time employees to $45,760.

“We’ve experienced improved teammate recruitment, retention, lower turnover expenses, better execution and all-around better client experience,” Rogers said.

In terms of branches, Truist was at 2,006 on March 31, compared with 2,123 on Dec. 31 and 2,112 on March 31, 2022.

The bank still has 13 branches in Forsyth County, as well as in Bermuda Run.

Still, the branch count is down from more than 2,900 in December 2019, which met the cost-savings initiative goal to close 800 branches between the end of 2019 and March 31, 2022.