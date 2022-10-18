Truist showing workforce, branch stability after completion of SunTrust integration

Completing of the largest integration in U.S. banking history may be providing Truist Financial Corp. with a level of workforce and branch stability.

Truist reported Tuesday a net gain of 1,299 jobs since the second quarter for a total of 52,648 full-time job positions.

Perhaps more importantly, the workforce is down just 27 full-time job positions year over year.

Still, since December 2019, the workforce is down 11.2%, or from 59,300 to 52,648.

In terms of branches, Truist was at 2,119 on Sept. 30, compared with 2,117 on June 30 and 2,518 on Sept. 30, 2021.

The bank still has 13 branches in Forsyth County.

When BB&T Corp's $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust was closed in December 2019, the combined bank had more than 2,900 branches.

A major part of its cost-savings initiative would be to close 800 branches between the end of 2019 and March 31, 2022. The bank reached 822 branch closings in that time.

The integration, the largest in U.S. banking history, was completed in February with the conversion of SunTrust branches and customer account conversions.

In April, then-chief financial officer Daryl Bible said voluntary retirement and separations would continue through the third quarter. Truist said remaining steps for 2022 involve “teller platform migration” and completing the shift from six to three data centers.

Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank had about 3,800 employees in the region, including operations in Forsyth County and the Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The bank has not provided a Triad workforce update since.

Acquisitions impact

Rogers has said the workforce could increase if Truist is successful in its pursuit of non-bank acquisitions the rest of the year.

In September, Truist announced plans to acquire BankDirect Capital Finance, a nationwide premium-finance company, from Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The deal is projected to close in the fourth quarter.

Although Truist Insurance Holdings Inc. did not disclose the purchase price, multiple media reports said it is valued at $3.4 billion, which would make it the largest non-bank acquisition by Truist and predecessor BB&T.

Texas Capital said Truist paid a $266 million premium for a loan portfolio valued at $3.1 billion. BankDirect has 122 employees in five U.S. offices.

The deal represents Truist’s first entrance into the life insurance sector for the insurance premium finance business.

Truist Insurance Holdings Inc. is the sixth-largest U.S. insurance brokerage.

It made its latest purchase in August when it acquired BenefitMall, the nation’s largest benefits wholesale general agency. That deal was completed Sept. 1.

BenefitMall has been serving clients for more than 40 years, providing medical, dental, life, vision and long-term care benefits solutions.

Also in August, Truist acquired a series of assets from Zaloni, including its Arena platform. Terms were not disclosed. Zaloni’s operations will remain in Raleigh, where it has 20 employees. Among its customers are Laboratory Corp. of America, TIAA affiliates and what is described as a Top-10 global bank.

Those pursuits, Rogers said, are likely to limit how many shares that Truist repurchases during at least the third quarter.

The bank said in January it didn’t plan for a major share-repurchase initiative during the first half of 2022. It said Tuesday it did not make any share repurchases during the third quarter.

“We do see more opportunity in some of the non-bank mergers and acquisitions ... particularly on the insurance side,” Rogers said in April. “So, we’re going to allow capacity and be opportunistic there as well.

“Share repurchases is not our top priority at this particular juncture.”

A publicly traded company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

Truist's board of directors raised the quarterly dividend from 48 to 52 cents during the third quarter.