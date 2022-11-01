Truist subsidiary gains $60 million in federal tax-credit funding

Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday that a subsidiary has received $60 million in New Markets Tax Credits allocation authority from the Community Development Financial Institution Fund of the U.S. Treasury Department.

Truist Community Development Enterprises received the maximum amount awarded to a community development entity in the latest funding round. It was one of 107 recipients to receive an award.

It is the 11th time that Truist Community Development Enterprises has been selected as a recipient, with awards totaling $703 million in allocation authority.

As part of the program, Truist provides loans and investments with reduced interest rates and/or non-traditional terms and conditions to support community development projects that stimulate economic growth and create employment, education and wellness opportunities.

The bank has closed more than $2.5 billion of NMTC transactions, said Jamise Goodman, NMTC program director for the Truist subsidiary. Truist has used the funds to support minority-owned businesses, increase educational attainment and improve access to healthcare, among other projects.