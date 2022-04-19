Truist surpasses goal of closing 800 branches. Workforce down 14% since bank debuted.

Truist Financial Corp. declared Tuesday that the integration of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. "is substantially completed," including projected reductions in branches and ATMs.

However, that's not necessarily the case in workforce eliminations as it plans to consolidate from six to three data centers by year's end.

Truist debuted on Dec. 7, 2019, the result of BB&T’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust.

The bank said in January it would close about 400 branches during the first quarter to meet its overall goal of closing 800 branches by March 31, 2022. It actually reached 822 branch closings.

On Tuesday, Truist reported having 2,112 branches as of March 31, down from 2,517 on Dec. 31 and 2,556 on March 31, 2021. Truist still has 13 branches in Forsyth County.

ATMs were reduced to 3,214 as of March 31, compared with 3,670 on Dec. 31 and 3,807 on March 31, 2021.

In terms of workforce, it eliminated 479 full-time equivalent job positions during the first quarter to 51,169.

The workforce is down by 2,038 year over year, or 3.8%.

Since December 2019, the workforce is down 14%, or from 59,300 to 51,169.

Kelly King retired at Truist’s chief executive on Sept. 12, 2021, and as its chairman in March.

King said in July that about 2,000 full-time employees agreed in June to a voluntary retirement or separation from the bank.

“These were totally voluntary decisions on their part,” King said. “This program does help us to reduce costs and create capacity to invest in needed services for our clients.”

Bill Rogers, who succeeded King as chief executive and chairman, told analysts in October that about half of those 2,000 full-time employees had left the company by Sept. 30.

On Tuesday, chief financial officer Daryl Bible said that voluntary retirement and separations would continue through the third quarter.

Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank has about 3,800 employees in the region that include operations in Forsyth County and its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The bank has not provided a Triad workforce update since.

Truist said remaining steps involving what it calls a "teller platform migration" through the end of the years, and completing the shift from six to three data centers.

More integration updates

Truist has said that “to create greater capacity for investment in the experience and success of Truist clients, we’re building a more efficient, high-performance company through efforts, such as reducing real estate use, third-party spend, branch redundancy and workforce in some areas.”

Bible and Rogers said Truist remains on pace to be at the $1.6 billion cost-savings goal by the end of 2022.

Truist said in January it had achieved a projected $1.04 billion in annual cost savings by Dec. 31, 2021.

Bible said there was incremental savings gained during the first quarter, but much of the remaining $500 million — such as additional technology savings — would be achieved in the second half of fiscal 2022.

"We're on track with the cost savings, ahead in most of the categories we want to be in," Rogers said.

"Now, we have a couple of remaining big chunky ones. You close data centers, you get cost savings. We feel really good about where we are in that trajectory."

In its first-quarter earnings presentation, Truist set it has achieved its goal of eliminating 5 million square feet of non-branch facility space, which include 400,000 square feet during the first quarter.

It had exceeded its goal of reducing spending with third-party groups by 10% by reaching 11.9% in the first quarter.

