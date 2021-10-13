Truist to close 35 branches in N.C., plans to consolidate downtown Winston-Salem retail presence

The next phase of Truist Financial Corp.'s branch-reduction initiative appears to include the consolidation of its downtown Winston-Salem retail space.

The N.C. Commissioner of Banks' website has Truist listed as pending the shifting of its drive-through operations at 150 N. Marshall St. into the 200 W. Second St. branch within its former corporate headquarters.

Truist still would have 13 branches in Forsyth County.

A Truist spokesman said Wednesday the bank did not have immediate comment about the local branch-consolidation plans.

Truist is scheduled to release its third-quarter financial report by 6 a.m. Friday, in which it may update the branch initiative.

Truist has closed or consolidated at least 401 branches in the past 15 months, or from 2,957 on March 31, 2020, to 2,556 on June 30, 2021. That includes 226 branches during the first quarter, but just a net reduction of one during the second quarter.

That put Truist at just above the halfway mark of its plans to close or consolidate 800 branches by first quarter 2022.