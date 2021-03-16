Truist top executive King gets 7% salary hike, 29% boost in total compensation for 2020

The company reported that the CEO pay ratio for King is 122-to-1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $122,047.

King plans to retire as chief executive on Sept. 12 — his 73rd birthday. King will become executive chairman for six months before stepping down from that role on March 12, 2022.

William Rogers Sr., SunTrust's former chairman and chief executive and Truist's president and chief operating officer, will replace King in both roles.

Rogers was paid $1.1 million in salary in his first full year with Truist. He received $2.36 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $8.75 million.

Chris Henson, head of banking and insurance, received a 3.9% raise in salary to $770,000. His incentive pay was $2.39 million, while total compensation was just more than $9 million.

Clarke Starnes III, chief risk officer for BB&T and Truist, and Daryl Bible, chief financial officer for BB&T and Truist, were both paid $700,000 in salary, up 11.5%. Their incentive pay was $1.98 million. Total compensation for Starnes was $7.09 million, while total compensation for Bible was $5.87 million.

Truist’s annual shareholder meeting will be held virtually April 27. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.

King has said the bank "remains on track" to complete core branch conversions in the first half of 2022, rather than by August 2021. The Carolinas would be included in the core branch category.

