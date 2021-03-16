Truist top executive King gets 7% salary hike, 29% boost in total compensation for 2020

Leading the sixth-largest U.S. bank did not result in a substantial salary hike in fiscal 2020 for Truist Financial Corp. chairman and chief executive Kelly King.
The bank reported Monday that King received a 7% raise in salary to $1.2 million in his first full year as Truist's top executive, along with a 15% increase in incentive pay to just under $5.5 million.
Truist debuted on Dec. 6, 2019, following the completion of BB&T Corp.'s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. King served in the same roles with BB&T.
Total compensation was $14.82 million, up 29% from fiscal 2019.
The biggest compensation factor for King was a 69% jump — to $5.74 million — in the value of stock awards on the date they were awarded in 2020.
In February 2017, BB&T’s board of directors disclosed a significant shift in executive compensation, eliminating stock options and putting more emphasis on tying the number of shares granted to company performance.
King received $1.98 million in deferred compensation.
All other compensation totaled $399,132, which included $341,957 in a company match of nonqualified deferred compensation and $17,100 in a company-match 401(k) contribution.
King received $40,075 in perquisites that feature a cash benefit adjustment for opting out of Truist's group term-life insurance coverage; maintenance of a residential security system and limited use of corporate aircraft and a driver for personal travel.
The company reported that the CEO pay ratio for King is 122-to-1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $122,047.
King plans to retire as chief executive on Sept. 12 — his 73rd birthday. King will become executive chairman for six months before stepping down from that role on March 12, 2022.
William Rogers Sr., SunTrust's former chairman and chief executive and Truist's president and chief operating officer, will replace King in both roles.
Rogers was paid $1.1 million in salary in his first full year with Truist. He received $2.36 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $8.75 million.
Chris Henson, head of banking and insurance, received a 3.9% raise in salary to $770,000. His incentive pay was $2.39 million, while total compensation was just more than $9 million.
Clarke Starnes III, chief risk officer for BB&T and Truist, and Daryl Bible, chief financial officer for BB&T and Truist, were both paid $700,000 in salary, up 11.5%. Their incentive pay was $1.98 million. Total compensation for Starnes was $7.09 million, while total compensation for Bible was $5.87 million.
Truist’s annual shareholder meeting will be held virtually April 27. There are no shareholder proposals on the agenda.
King has said the bank "remains on track" to complete core branch conversions in the first half of 2022, rather than by August 2021. The Carolinas would be included in the core branch category.
336-727-7376