Truist top executive King retires as CEO grateful, with unfinished community business

When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolina roots.
"That would have been awesome," King said with an upbeat tone to his voice in a recent interview with the Winston-Salem Journal.
Instead, King retires Monday after nearly 13 years as chief executive of BB&T and nearly two years in the same role with Truist Financial Corp.
Truist — the offspring of BB&T's $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. — is the nation's seventh-largest bank with a 17-state reach stretching from New Jersey to Texas with North Carolina at its center and serving as its heartbeat.
King chose Sunday to be his final day as CEO in part because it is his 73rd birthday.
King remains executive chairman until retiring on March 12 as a Truist employee. He is being replaced in both roles by Bill Rogers, the former SunTrust chairman and chief executive. King will remain on the board of directors until the end of 2023.
It's a career — and life — path that King said represents his Christian faith; a hard-driven work ethic; a belief in giving back; and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Although King's office has been in Charlotte since Truist debuted in December 2019, he readily credits the 24 years spent in Winston-Salem for being among the most formative of his life.
That includes serving in deacon leadership at First Baptist Church on Fifth, raising a family here and developing the confidence to step up as BB&T's CEO in January 2009 in the harrowing early months of the Great Recession.
It's a major reason why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem.
There's some unfinished business to accomplish here.
Seismic bookends
King said it's not lost on him that there are seismic bookends to his time as BB&T's and Truist's top executive.
King's firm hand on BB&T through the turbulent waters of the Great Recession enabled it to be just one of three national or super-regional banks to be profitable every quarter from 2008 through 2011 when many peers had one or more eight-to-11-figure quarterly losses.
He's retiring in the midst of a fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These two mega lifetime events have made it challenging, for sure," King said.
"But, they also were rewarding to see how well our company has not just survived, but thrived, in extremely difficult circumstances. We weren't firing people left and right during that crisis.
"I feel a sense of corporate achievement that we have been resilient and have performed well in tough times, as well as good times."
King said some companies look at their purpose as "growing market share or getting bigger or making more money."
Although Truist has shareholders to reward from its profits and quarterly dividends, King said of those priorities "that's just not us."
"We are a different company because we are genuinely focused on culture, and how we define culture is that it is about purpose, mission and values," King said.
"They really all go together to help build better lives and communities. I am personally very proud of that ... and it aligns with my personal purpose."
Legacy thoughts
King knows that entering retirement goes hand-in-hand with fielding questions about his legacy at BB&T/Truist and within the bank industry.
He insists that legacies, whether professional or personal, have never been top-of-mind in making decisions.
That said, King acknowledges smoothly completing in 2022 the branch and operational consolidations of BB&T and SunTrust will play a significant role in defining his CEO tenure.
When encouraged on the topic, King said he believes his emphasis on leadership has resonated within the bank and in the industry.
Which is why King said one of his greatest professional honors has been BB&T naming its Greensboro leadership institute as the Kelly S. King Center in August 2019.
The 60,000-square-foot campus is nestled among 11 acres of woods next to a seven-acre pond and behind Triad Corporate Center, a 390,000-square-foot building near Piedmont Triad International Airport where BB&T has a major presence with at least 1,700 employees.
The $35 million campus debuted in June 2018. Its purpose is making the bank’s leadership development programs more readily available to the business world and community at large.
King expressed confidence he is leaving the bank in better financial, socioeconomic and community outreach shape, but will leave it up to others to determine that validity.
Up to others
There is no shortage of vouchers.
“Kelly King has achieved industry-leading outcomes through his consistent focus on innovation,” Bank of America Corp. chief executive Brian Moynihan said.
“His inspirational leadership and commitment to building stronger communities has had a tremendous influence within the industry, and on me personally.”
John Allison, King's predecessor as BB&T's chairman and chief executive, said "the best decision I made was recommending Kelly King as my replacement."
"Kelly has done an outstanding job leading the organization though challenging economic and regulatory environments, successfully negotiating the merger of BB&T and SunTrust, and managing the integration of these large companies.," Allison said.
"It has produced a financial institution that can prosper in a rapidly changing, highly competitive industry."
Chris Marinac, a financial services analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, has followed King and BB&T since the early 1990s.
"Kelly had the vision to convince SunTrust they were better off together with BB&T than running as a separate regional bank," Marinac said. "This is a key part of Kelly’s DNA to be a leader and have vision."
Marinac said during his time analyzing the industry, "there are probably 85% of banks who follow and just 15% who lead."
"It is Kelly who fostered a leadership mentality across all operating environments and even during a pandemic," Marinac said.
"It has truly been fun to watch. What Kelly brings to the table is leadership and setting the tone and example himself."
True to himself
"It's quite difficult to sum up the measure of a man who’s been as enigmatic, yet dynamic, in the big-bank corporate world as Kelly King," said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.
Plath said even though King casts a calm, comforting outward persona as chief executive, "he is an intense and driven competitor, and much more strong-willed."
As well as King performed the right-hand man role during Allison's nearly 20 years as BB&T's top executive, Plath said King as CEO "became something completely different from an extension of John" amid expectations of King being a caretaker for a couple of years before giving way to a next generation of leadership.
"He became a real, signature CEO, leaving his distinct and unique imprimatur on the face of the corporation, its culture and its people. He succeeded spectacularly in taking the bank to new heights in a new, different and risky direction" with bank deals that culminated with SunTrust.
"He gently shifted the bank’s corporate culture away from secular objectivism toward a more spiritual servant-leader theme, without becoming annoyingly preachy in the process," Plath said.
Plath credited King for shifting BB&T from a late adopter of new technology and banking strategies to "an industry leader in financial technology and automation, product and process innovation, and real-world implementation."
Plath said he believes King's greatest achievement "is that he did all of these things quietly, accurately, proficiently, competently, successfully, and with little public acclaim, shareholder fanfare or analyst accolade."
Drawing strength
King's commitment to God and faith first, family second and career after that are not simple platitudes.
They are what shaped his life from a poor and sometimes rugged upbringing on a family farm.
When King was named CEO of BB&T, there were some murmurings that the bank may take on a more religious, even evangelical, tone to its culture considering the importance of his Cooperative Baptist faith to his purpose.
Those concerns dissipated over time, as King held true to a Christ-like belief that it is more important to teach an individual how to fish approach to self-improvement.
"Faith has been extraordinarily important in how I have performed as CEO, not directly in terms of trying to use my position to influence people from my faith. I don't believe in that," King said.
"Faith is what has given me a sense of direction, a sense of purpose, staying power in getting through the hard times, whether in 2009 or the past 18 months," King said.
"Then, I go out and do what I believe I am supposed to be doing, and I have a sense of peace and resolve about that."
Symbiotic ties
King said he recognizes the symbiotic relationship that the bank has had on Winston-Salem, and how the reverse also is true for not only the bank, but himself and his family.
"Winston-Salem has had a really big impact on me with my personal life and my family's life in terms of our spiritual development and commitment to our church," King said. "I am grateful that I have had opportunities to have an impact on the local community.
"Winston-Salem has been extremely supportive during an important stretch for the bank, dating back to the (1995) merger with Southern National that brought BB&T here in the first place.
"It has been the home base for so much of our growth and success, which catapulted us into the position to be able to create Truist."
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said King's influence on the local community goes beyond "being an amazing leader at BB&T and Truist."
"He also had a huge positive impact on our community. As an example, he recruited a BB&T executive to chair our Ten-Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness that was able to reduce chronic homelessness by 92%.
"Kelly was also very interested in school achievement and devoted BB&T resources to addressing it.
"Most recently, he was instrumental in several contributions to programs here in the city, including a free college program at Forsyth Technical Community College, a paid internship for disadvantaged high school students, support for small business development, and helping to create a program to assist in recruiting technology talent to Winston Salem."
Gayle Anderson, the retired chief executive and president of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, credited King with "instilling into the corporate culture of BB&T his belief that companies have an obligation to their employees, communities and shareholders."
"He championed the Lighthouse Project to demonstrate the importance of supporting the locations where Truist operates."
Lighthouse Project
In the fall of 2009, sweat equity took on a new meaning for at least two-thirds of BB&T's 30,000 employees at that time, with Winston-Salem being sort of a guinea pig for the giving-back Lighthouse Project initiative.
BB&T allotted $3 million in the first year, based on a $100 contribution for each employee, as well as paid time-off to serve.
Employees, including King and the management team, participated in 1,005 projects in 2009. They pulled weeds, painted chairs, built walls, assembled toys, provided museum tours, prepared care packages for overseas troops and stocked food pantries.
Fast forward 12 years, and the Lighthouse Project has completed more than 12,000 community service projects and employee volunteers have spent more than 700,000 hours working to serve more than 18 million people in need.
"The impact of the Lighthouse Project has been huge," King said.
"It represented an extension of my philosophy, and our team's philosophy, that we needed to give back — we had to do something — during the dark days of the Great Recession.
"There were so many people, so many organizations, really struggling and suffering at that time," King said. "There are people really struggling and suffering right now in this pandemic.
The project reflected a subtle change in the culture of the bank under King's leadership compared with Allison.
Allison believed BB&T's community role was to be as successful as possible, thereby generating the revenue to provide employees with compensation levels from which they could contribute personally to local nonprofit and charitable initiatives.
"We never dictated from the top, but challenged our teammates to pick the projects," King said. "No one project emerged as more important than the others.
"People have really rallied around the project in good and bad times because they really wanted to help those in need.
"What we didn't necessarily count on, what I didn't necessarily count on, was how much better we felt, I felt, from those individual growth opportunities, to live out what you believe."
Truist's future
When Rogers assumes Truist's CEO role on Monday, it will be the first non-BB&T executive in charge of the bank.
However, King doesn't look at the transition that way, but rather that he was the first CEO of Truist and he is handing off to the second CEO.
King said part of his confidence in Rogers becoming CEO "is that we are a lot alike."
"He believes deeply and passionately about purpose. We're 100% aligned on purpose. You may have different views about strategies and tactics, but that doesn't matter because purpose is enduring.
"When I walk out and he walks in this office, they'll be no difference outside the former CEO was about four inches taller."
Marinac said the gentlemen's agreement between King and Rogers "to run the company with a common purpose as they integrate has been executed as they said it would back in February 2019."
"I have great confidence that Bill Rogers continues on the same path as Kelly, and in fact Bill should become an even better CEO thanks to following Kelly King the past 20 months."
Allison said that "while Bill Rogers came from SunTrust, he appears to share the same core values that made BB&T successful and is clearly qualified to lead Truist forward.”
King said Truist "is not trying to make the world better by ourselves. We can't."
"We can inspire as we build better lives and communities, and have others comes along aside us and work together and have a bigger impact."
Coming home
King chuckled when asked what retirement will look like for him.
"As long as I can remember I have always worked, and I have worked almost 50 years now," King said.
"If retirement is laying around and soaking up the sun, that's not me."
King said his faith will serve as his retirement guide.
"I'm not spending a lot of energy right trying to figure what I am going to do starting March 13," King said.
"My faith is strong, and I believe (the path) will be very clear, and that I will be very active in the community.
"There's a lot of work out there that needs to be done that I am very, very interested in as it relates to innovation and how we can help North Carolina grow to be a more balanced state from the coast to the mountains and, to a lesser degree, in the Triad" compared with Charlotte and the Triangle.
King said he is humbled to have heard expectations of him having a retirement similar to President Jimmy Carter, whose charitable activities over the past 41 years have eclipsed his one term in office.
"Jimmy Carter is one of my heroes because, even to this day, he has given his life to others," King said. "I respect that. I appreciate that.
"If somebody someday were to say that I had a retirement life like Jimmy Carter, I would say 'thank you so much, that's a blessing.' "
