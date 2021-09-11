Truist top executive King retires as CEO grateful, with unfinished community business

"If retirement is laying around and soaking up the sun, that's not me."

King said his faith will serve as his retirement guide.

"I'm not spending a lot of energy right trying to figure what I am going to do starting March 13," King said.

"My faith is strong, and I believe (the path) will be very clear, and that I will be very active in the community.

"There's a lot of work out there that needs to be done that I am very, very interested in as it relates to innovation and how we can help North Carolina grow to be a more balanced state from the coast to the mountains and, to a lesser degree, in the Triad" compared with Charlotte and the Triangle.

King said he is humbled to have heard expectations of him having a retirement similar to President Jimmy Carter, whose charitable activities over the past 41 years have eclipsed his one term in office.

"Jimmy Carter is one of my heroes because, even to this day, he has given his life to others," King said. "I respect that. I appreciate that.

"If somebody someday were to say that I had a retirement life like Jimmy Carter, I would say 'thank you so much, that's a blessing.' "

