Truist top-five executive Henson announces retirement plans; served as No. 2 executive for BB&T

Christopher Henson, a top-five executive with Truist Financial Corp., announced Tuesday his plans to retire on Sept. 30 after 36 years with the bank and predecessor BB&T Corp.

Henson, 60. has served as head of banking and insurance since Truist debuted in December 2019.

The bank did not indicate a succession plan for Henson's job positions in its news release and said separately it had "no further announcements at this time."

Before BB&T's $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc., Henson served for more than three years as BB&T's president and chief operating officer.

"As I reflect on my time at Truist and in the financial services industry, I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity to work with incredibly talented and dedicated teams who make the lives of clients and communities better daily," Henson said in a statement.

Henson had been considered as a potential successor for Kelly King, who served as BB&T's chairman and chief executive and is in those same roles for Truist.

King announced when BB&T and SunTrust disclosed their megadeal plans that he would retire as chief executive on Sept. 12, 2021 — King's 73rd birthday.