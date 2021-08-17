 Skip to main content
Truist top-five executive Henson announces retirement plans; served as No. 2 executive for BB&T
Truist top-five executive Henson announces retirement plans; served as No. 2 executive for BB&T

Chris Henson

Christopher Henson announces plans to retire on Sept. 30. Henson is former No. 2 executive as president and chief operating officer of BB&T Corp. He serves as head of banking and insurance with Truist Financial Corp.

Christopher Henson, a top-five executive with Truist Financial Corp., announced Tuesday his plans to retire on Sept. 30 after 36 years with the bank and predecessor BB&T Corp.

Henson, 60. has served as head of banking and insurance since Truist debuted in December 2019.

The bank did not indicate a succession plan for Henson's job positions in its news release and said separately it had "no further announcements at this time."

Before BB&T's $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc., Henson served for more than three years as BB&T's president and chief operating officer.

"As I reflect on my time at Truist and in the financial services industry, I'm so grateful to have been given the opportunity to work with incredibly talented and dedicated teams who make the lives of clients and communities better daily," Henson said in a statement.

Henson had been considered as a potential successor for Kelly King, who served as BB&T's chairman and chief executive and is in those same roles for Truist.

King announced when BB&T and SunTrust disclosed their megadeal plans that he would retire as chief executive on Sept. 12, 2021 — King's 73rd birthday.

King will become executive chairman for six months before stepping down from that role on March 12, 2022.

William Rogers Sr., SunTrust’s former chairman and chief executive and Truist’s president and chief operating officer, will replace King in both roles.

"Since joining our company in 1985, Chris has been instrumental in building and shaping Truist," King said.

"Through his humble, unassuming style of leadership, Chris' wisdom and insights have been invaluable to help guide our company through decades of momentous change and success."

Rogers said that Henson "has been at the heart of Truist's efforts to inspire and build better lives and communities."

Henson was named chief operating officer in 2009 after serving as chief financial officer since 2005. He joined BB&T's executive management team and was named assistant chief financial officer in 2004.

In terms of voluntary retirement benefits, Henson is qualified to receive restricted stock units valued at $783,032 as of Truist's 2021 proxy statement in March.

For fiscal 2020, Henson received a 3.9% raise in salary to $770,000. His incentive pay was $2.39 million, while total compensation was just more than $9 million.

