Truist Ventures buys financial mobile app Long Game

Truist Ventures, a corporate venture capital arm of Truist Financial Corp., said Tuesday it has acquired financial mobile app Long Game for an undisclosed amount.

Long Game, a female-led business, offers a gaming-oriented strategy that connects consumers with banks utilizing prize-linked savings and casual gaming.

The goal, according to Truist, is to "motivate smart financial behaviors and driving new account growth and client retention for banks."

Truist also said that Long Game is aligned with Truist's existing technology stack, "which will increase client engagement, savings and financial education, particularly among millennial and Gen Z populations."

"At Truist, we are laser focused on shaping the future of finance with innovative people and products — and democratizing entrepreneurial opportunity while we do it," Vanessa Indriolo Vreeland, head of corporate development for Truist Ventures, said in a statement.

Long Game co-founder and chief executive Lindsay Holden will lead a team of engineers, product managers and designers responsible for technology innovation and development of new client-centric solutions. The team will be based in San Francisco.

The companies said Long Game's technology is complementary to Truist Momentum, a workplace financial wellness program that educates, equips and inspires employees to manage their money based on what matters most to them.

"This acquisition is a critical component of a broader innovation strategy at Truist that will future-proof our core businesses and attract inventive and entrepreneurial talent to help deliver new and groundbreaking solutions," said Ken Meyer, chief information officer for Consumer Technology and Innovation at Truist.

Truist Ventures, based in Charlotte, debuted in September 2020.

Truist Ventures is designed to "focus strategic partnerships and investments in innovative companies within and beyond traditional fintech" for the benefit of Truist customers.

Dontá Wilson, Truist's chief digital and chief experience officer, said at that time creating the venture capital division "positions us at the forefront in shaping the future of finance.

“There are many innovative entrepreneurs creating amazing technologies with the potential to transform how people interact with their finances," Wilson said.

The first disclosed initiative involves leading a $31 million capital-raise effort for global payments network Veem of San Francisco, which serves small- and medium-sized businesses.

Also participating in the capital raise were financial-service industry participants from Australia, Canada, China, Indonesia, Japan and the Middle East. Previous investors in Veem include GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, and Goldman Sachs.

The bank's interest in fintech developments predates the creation of Truist from BB&T Corp's $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. that was completed in December 2019.

In January 2018, BB&T said it planned to spend up to $50 million to expand its presence in digital fintech as part of a cost-cutting initiative.

In March 2021, Truist was part of five largest national and super-regional banks that contributed to a $40 million fund raise by Greenwood, a Black- and Hispanic-owned financial technology startup company.

Among the other investors are Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., and Wells Fargo & Co. The other named investors are MasterCard, SoftBank and Visa.

Greenwood, based in Atlanta, focuses on providing online banking services and innovative products to support Latino- and Black-owned banks, along with “give-back programs” focused on Black and Latino causes and businesses.

Among Greenwood’s co-founders is Andrew Young, the former mayor of Atlanta and U.S. congressman, and rapper Michael “Killer Mike” Render.

