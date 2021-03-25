Truist Ventures leads capital raise for fintech company focused on Black, Hispanic customers

Greenwood also has as separate investors FIS, a provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally, and Banco Popular, the largest Hispanic-owned bank in the U.S.

Other investors include: Quality Ventures, the private-equity arm of sports media conglomerate Quality Control; Alvin Kamara, an All-Pro running back for the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

“The net worth of a typical white family is nearly 10 times greater than that of a Black family and eight times greater than that of a Latino family," Glover said. "This wealth gap is a curable injustice that requires collaboration.

"The backing of six of the top seven banks, and the two largest payment technology companies, is a testament to the contemporary influence of the Black and Latino community.

"We now are even better positioned to deliver the world-class services our customers deserve,” Glover said.

The company’s $40 million capital raise is led by Truist Ventures, the corporate venture capital division of Truist that debuted in September.

Truist said the goal with Truist Ventures is "focusing on strategic partnerships and investments in innovative companies within and beyond traditional fintech" for the benefit of Truist customers.