Truist Ventures leads capital raise for fintech company focused on Black, Hispanic customers

Five of the largest national and super-regional banks have contributed to a $40 million fund raise by Greenwood, a Black- and Hispanic-owned financial technology startup company.
Among the investors are Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co.
The other named investors are MasterCard, SoftBank and Visa.
Greenwood, based in Atlanta, focuses on providing online banking services and innovative products to support Latino- and Black-owned banks, along with "give-back programs" focused on Black and Latino causes and businesses.
Among Greenwood's co-founders is Andrew Young, the former mayor of Atlanta and U.S. congressman, and rapper Michael "Killer Mike" Render.
Greenwood debuted in October 2020 and already has signed up more than 500,000 community members. For more information, go to www.bankgreenwood.com.
“We think it is critical that our actions live up to the promise of our name,” Ryan Glover, chairman and co-founder of Greenwood, said in a statement.
Branding the company Greenwood comes from the Tulsa, Okla., Greenwood District of the early 20th Century, which was known at the time as the "Black Wall Street."
Greenwood also has as separate investors FIS, a provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally, and Banco Popular, the largest Hispanic-owned bank in the U.S.
Other investors include: Quality Ventures, the private-equity arm of sports media conglomerate Quality Control; Alvin Kamara, an All-Pro running back for the NFL's New Orleans Saints.
“The net worth of a typical white family is nearly 10 times greater than that of a Black family and eight times greater than that of a Latino family," Glover said. "This wealth gap is a curable injustice that requires collaboration.
"The backing of six of the top seven banks, and the two largest payment technology companies, is a testament to the contemporary influence of the Black and Latino community.
"We now are even better positioned to deliver the world-class services our customers deserve,” Glover said.
The company’s $40 million capital raise is led by Truist Ventures, the corporate venture capital division of Truist that debuted in September.
Truist said the goal with Truist Ventures is "focusing on strategic partnerships and investments in innovative companies within and beyond traditional fintech" for the benefit of Truist customers.
“In addition to the opportunity to work with and learn from this distinguished group of founders, our investment in Greenwood is reflective of our purpose and commitment to advancing economic empowerment of minority and underserved communities," said Dontá Wilson, Truist's chief digital and client experience officer.
“There are many innovative entrepreneurs creating amazing technologies with the potential to transform how people interact with their finances."
Truist Ventures' first disclosed initiative involved leading a $31 million capital-raise effort for global payments network Veem of San Francisco, which serves small- and medium-sized businesses.
Wells Fargo announced March 10 plans for a cash investment in M&F Bancorp in Durham as part of six banks involved in its African American Minority Depository Institutions initiative. M&F has a branch in east Winston-Salem.
Wells Fargo pledged March 10 to invest up to $50 million in Black-owned banks.
The banks will have access to a dedicated Wells Fargo relationship team that will provide financial, technological and product development expertise “in order to help each institution grow and benefit their local community.”
“This investment is part of Wells Fargo’s effort to generate a more inclusive recovery across the country.”
The other banks are: Broadway Federal Bank in Los Angeles; Carver Federal Savings Bank in New York; Citizens Savings Bank & Trust in Nashville, Tenn., Commonwealth National Bank in Mobile, Ala.; and Optus Bank in Columbia, S.C.
