Truist Wealth debuts self-directed online investing

Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday that its Truist Wealth business unit has launched Truist Trade, an investing tool that allows clients to open select investment accounts and conduct online trading on their own.

An investor can open an individual brokerage or joint brokerage account, Roth IRA or traditional IRA on Truist.com.

These investment accounts require no account minimum, offer commission-free trades for stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, and may be viewed anytime and anywhere alongside other Truist accounts.

Clients have access to a dedicated support team and a suite of research materials and tips to help inform their investment decisions.

Truist Trade is offered by Truist Investment Services Inc.

Earlier this year, Truist introduced Truist Invest, a robo advisor, and Truist Invest Pro, a hybrid investment solution.