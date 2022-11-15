 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Truist Wealth debuts self-directed online investing

  • 0
1147328087 (copy)

Truist Financial Corp. 

Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday that its Truist Wealth business unit has launched Truist Trade, an investing tool that allows clients to open select investment accounts and conduct online trading on their own.

 Truist

Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday that its Truist Wealth business unit has launched Truist Trade, an investing tool that allows clients to open select investment accounts and conduct online trading on their own.

An investor can open an individual brokerage or joint brokerage account, Roth IRA or traditional IRA on Truist.com.

These investment accounts require no account minimum, offer commission-free trades for stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, and may be viewed anytime and anywhere alongside other Truist accounts.

Clients have access to a dedicated support team and a suite of research materials and tips to help inform their investment decisions.

Truist Trade is offered by Truist Investment Services Inc.

Earlier this year, Truist introduced Truist Invest, a robo advisor, and Truist Invest Pro, a hybrid investment solution.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why shopping for the holidays early is the best practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert