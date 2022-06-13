 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Truist Wealth enters Chicago marketplace

  • 0
1147328087

Truist Wealth, the wealth management division of Truist Financial Corp., said has entered the Chicago marketplace, giving it a presence in nine of the nation's 10 largest metros.

 Ink Drop

Truist Wealth, the wealth-management division of Truist Financial Corp., said Monday it has entered the Chicago marketplace with a 10-person team.

The downtown Chicago office represents the latest expansion step for Truist Wealth into nine of the nation’s 10 largest major metro markets.

Truist Wealth provides financial planning, investment management, banking, risk management and other solutions to affluent, high and ultra-high net worth individuals, families and business owners.

Truist Wealth's expansion into Chicago supplements Truist Securities, the bank’s full-service corporate and investment banking arm of Truist.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to increase savings in a two-income household

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert