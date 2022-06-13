Truist Wealth enters Chicago marketplace

Truist Wealth, the wealth-management division of Truist Financial Corp., said Monday it has entered the Chicago marketplace with a 10-person team.
The downtown Chicago office represents the latest expansion step for Truist Wealth into nine of the nation’s 10 largest major metro markets.
Truist Wealth provides financial planning, investment management, banking, risk management and other solutions to affluent, high and ultra-high net worth individuals, families and business owners.
Truist Wealth's expansion into Chicago supplements Truist Securities, the bank’s full-service corporate and investment banking arm of Truist.
336-727-7376