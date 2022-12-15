Truist, Wells Fargo, Bank of America fare poorly in customer satisfaction report

The three largest banks in North Carolina — Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and Truist Financial Corp. — are at the bottom of the 2022 J.D. Power rankings for overall satisfaction with national and super-regional banks.

The sixth-annual J.D. Power report was released Thursday with four national and five super-regional banks measured for overall customer satisfaction. Each bank has at least $200 billion in deposits.

The study evaluates bank customer experience across seven factors: trust; people; account offerings; allowing customers to bank how and when they want; saving time and money; digital channels; and resolving problems or complaints.

Truist was ranked ninth with a score of 605 out of a possible 1,000. The score was 43 points below the industry average of 648.

Wells Fargo was eighth with a 625 score, while Bank of America was seventh with a 641 score.

Exceeding the national average was PNC Financial Services Group Inc., ranked fourth with a 658 score.

The Chase banking brand of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which plans to enter the Triad with a Greensboro branch in 2023, was second with a 678 score.

By comparison, in the 2021 ranking Truist was eighth with a 636 score, while Wells Fargo was ninth at 628 and Bank of America was seventh at 645. The industry average for 2021 was 652.

The study is based on responses from 8,836 retail banking customers conducted in August and September.

Capital One ranks highest for a third consecutive year with an overall satisfaction score of 694.

Paul McAdam, senior director of banking services at J.D. Power, said "the nation’s largest retail banks are missing the mark on branch service, new customer onboarding and resolving customer complaints" among younger customers.

“As a result, we’re seeing young, well-educated, high-income customers driving a steady decrease in customer satisfaction."

"This is a clear warning sign for banks because key metrics like intent to reuse the brand and customer perception of having a relationship with the brand are also in decline, suggesting a future erosion of new business these customers will bring to their banks.”