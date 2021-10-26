Truist, Wells Fargo boards declare dividend

The board of directors for Truist Financial Corp. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per common share.
The Truist dividend is payable Dec. 1 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 12.
The board of Wells Fargo & Co. also declared a quarterly dividend Tuesday of 20 cents for each common share.
The Wells Fargo dividend is payable Dec. 1 to stockholders registered as of Nov. 5.
Richard Craver
