Truist, Wells Fargo boards declare dividend
The board of directors for Truist Financial Corp. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per common share.

The Truist dividend is payable Dec. 1 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 12.

The board of Wells Fargo & Co. also declared a quarterly dividend Tuesday of 20 cents for each common share.

The Wells Fargo dividend is payable Dec. 1 to stockholders registered as of Nov. 5.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

