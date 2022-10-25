 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truist, Wells Fargo boards declare quarterly dividends

The board of directors of Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. declared quarterly dividends Tuesday.

Truist's board declared a dividend of 52 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable Dec. 1 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 10.

Wells Fargo's board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 30 cents per share.

The dividend is payable Dec. 1 to stockholders registered as of Nov. 4.

