Truist, Wells Fargo boards declare quarterly dividends

The board of directors of Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. declared quarterly dividends Tuesday.
Truist's board declared a dividend of 52 cents per common share.
The dividend is payable Dec. 1 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 10.
Wells Fargo's board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 30 cents per share.
The dividend is payable Dec. 1 to stockholders registered as of Nov. 4.
Richard Craver
