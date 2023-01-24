 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truist, Wells Fargo boards of directors declares dividend

Truist Financial Corp.'s board of directors declares a 52-cent quarterly dividend Tuesday.

The board of directors of Truist Financial Corp. declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable March 1 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 10.

The board of directors for Wells Fargo & Co. declared Tuesday a 30-cent quarterly dividend.

The dividend is payable March 1 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 3.

