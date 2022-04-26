Truist, Wells Fargo, First Horizon boards declare dividend

The boards of directors for Truist Financial Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and First Horizon National Corp. declared quarterly dividends Tuesday.
Truist’s board declared a 48-cent dividend that is payable June 1 to shareholders registered as of May 13.
Wells Fargo’s board declared a 25-cent dividend that is payable June 1 to shareholders registered as of May 6.
First Horizon’s board declared a 15-cent dividend that is payable July 1 to shareholders registered as of June 10.
Richard Craver
