The boards of directors for Truist Financial Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and First Horizon Corp. declared quarterly cash dividends on Tuesday.

Truist’s board declared a cash dividend of 52 cents, payable June 1 to shareholders registered as of May 12.

Wells Fargo’s board declared a 30-cent dividend, payable June 1, to shareholders registered as of May 5.

First Horizon’s board declared a 15-cent dividend, payable July 3 to shareholders registered on June 16.

The Memphis, Tenn., bank announced Feb. 28 it has agreed to be bought for $13.4 billion by Toronto-based TD Bank Group. TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

However, on March 1 First Horizon disclosed that there is no longer has a closing date, and there is no guarantee that all regulatory approvals would have been received by the May 27 deadline.