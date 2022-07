The board of directors of Truist Financial Corporation, Wells Fargo & Co. and First Horizon National Corp. each declared a quarterly cash dividend on Tuesday.

Truist’s dividend of 52 cents is up 3 cents. It is payable Sept. 1 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 12.

Wells Fargo’s dividend of 30 cents is up 5 cents. It is payable Sept. 1 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 5.

First Horizon’s dividend of 15 cents is payable Oct. 3 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 9.