Truist, Wells Fargo, First Horizon boards declare dividends
The boards of directors for Truist Financial Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and First Horizon National Corp. have declared quarterly dividends this week.

Truist has declared a 45-cent dividend that is payable June 1 to shareholders registered as of May 14.

Wells Fargo has declared a 10-cent dividend that is payable June 1 to shareholders registered as of May 7.

First Horizon has declared a 15-cent dividend payable July 1 to shareholders registered as of June 11.

