Truist, Wells Fargo, First Horizon boards declare dividends

The boards of directors for Truist Financial Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and First Horizon National Corp. have declared quarterly dividends this week.
Truist has declared a 45-cent dividend that is payable June 1 to shareholders registered as of May 14.
Wells Fargo has declared a 10-cent dividend that is payable June 1 to shareholders registered as of May 7.
First Horizon has declared a 15-cent dividend payable July 1 to shareholders registered as of June 11.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today