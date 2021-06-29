Truist, Wells Fargo, PNC announce plans for dividend hikes

Dividend increases are likely on the way for shareholders of four national and super-regional banks serving the Triad.

Truist Financial Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., Bank of America Corp., and PNC Financial Services Group announced Monday plans to raise their quarterly dividends.

The banks are among 23 that passed the latest Dodd-Frank Act stress test, which led to the Federal Reserve approving Friday the banks' latest capital expenditure plans.

Wells Fargo and PNC also announced share repurchase plans.

A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable.

Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

The banks said their capital plan is subject to approval from the boards of directors, which is expected to be granted at their next respective meetings. All dividend hikes would go into effect in the third quarter.

Truist proposed bumping up its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to 48 cents a share.