Truist, Wells Fargo, PNC announce plans for dividend hikes

Dividend increases are likely on the way for shareholders of four national and super-regional banks serving the Triad.
Truist Financial Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., Bank of America Corp., and PNC Financial Services Group announced Monday plans to raise their quarterly dividends.
The banks are among 23 that passed the latest Dodd-Frank Act stress test, which led to the Federal Reserve approving Friday the banks' latest capital expenditure plans.
Wells Fargo and PNC also announced share repurchase plans.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable.
Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
The banks said their capital plan is subject to approval from the boards of directors, which is expected to be granted at their next respective meetings. All dividend hikes would go into effect in the third quarter.
Truist proposed bumping up its quarterly dividend by 3 cents to 48 cents a share.
"The latest stress test results, and our actual performance in the prior year, demonstrate Truist is well equipped to weather stressful scenarios," Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
"With an economy growing stronger every day and our successful merger integration efforts to date, we have an outstanding opportunity to deploy additional capital on behalf of our clients and shareholders."
Truist said it would discuss potential stock repurchases during its second-quarter earnings report on July 15.
In December, Truist's board announced plans to resume share repurchases of up to $2 billion worth of stock. Truist spent $506 million on share repurchases during the first quarter.
Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo plans to double its quarterly dividend from 10 cents to 20 cents.
The bank reduced in July 2020 the dividend from 51 cents to 10 cents during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo’s chief executive, said at that time "it is critical in these uncertain times that our common stock dividend reflects current earnings capacity assuming a continued difficult operating environment, evolving regulatory guidance, and protects our capital position if economic conditions were to further deteriorate."
On Jan. 15, Wells Fargo's board approved authorizing the repurchase of an additional 500 million shares, or 12%, of its 4.13 billion outstanding shares. The overall repurchase authorization climbs to 667 million shares, or 16.1%.
The bank reported April 14 spending $596 million to repurchase 17.2 million shares during the first quarter.
On Monday, Wells Fargo said its capital plan includes common share repurchases worth a combined $18 billion beginning in the third quarter and going through the second quarter of fiscal 2022. At Tuesday's opening share price of $46.03, that would represent about 391 million shares.
Scharf said in a statement Monday that "since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have built our financial strength while providing significant support to our employees, customers and communities, as well as continuing to remediate our legacy issues."
“The expected increase in our dividend is a priority, and our plan contemplates it will continue to increase as we grow earnings capacity, subject to future stress test results."
Bank of America, PNC
Bank of America is raising its quarterly dividend by 3.5 cents to 21 cents a share.
“Our decade-long focus on responsible growth has put us in a strong position to support consumers, businesses and communities while delivering for shareholders,” Brian Moynihan, Bank of America's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
The bank's board authorized in April repurchasing up to $25 billion of common stock.
PNC said its board plans to increase the quarterly dividend by 10 cents to $1.25 a share.
PNC also plans to reinstate its share repurchase programs with repurchases of up to $2.9 billion, also beginning in the third quarter and running through the second quarter. At Tuesday's opening share price of $192.49, that would represent 15.1 million shares.
Those buybacks will be made under the 100 million share repurchase program approved by PNC's board in April 2019.
