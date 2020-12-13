Truist's first year marked by pandemic, growth

As of Sept. 30, the companywide workforce was at about 55,000, down between 3.8% and 4.2% from about 59,000 at the closing of the megadeal.

Bank executives told analysts in October that more are on the way. They are considering accelerating cost-cutting measures that also include branch closings as soon as December and January.

“We want to make sure we do (the branch conversions) right and do it well,” King said. “It’s not a dramatic change ... and we think it is the best way to provide the highest quality for our clients.”

Alexander said the integration to date "is going really well. We haven't seen any hiccups."

"While there's no question that COVID has had an impact on our timeline, it has allowed us to take more time in choosing the best of the bank systems.

"We expect to come out with the best leadership, technology and best value for our clients," Alexander said.

Executive changes

The integration delay means King likely will be retired from both posts before the Truist brand is on all of its branches.