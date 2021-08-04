Truist's return-to-work plans may stretch into November

Truist Financial Corp. is adding weeks to its return-to-work plans in response to the increasing community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant within its 15-state market.

The bank projected in July having most returning employees back in the office by Oct. 1.

Now, the majority of those employees are expected to return later in October or into November.

However, employees who already have returned voluntarily "can continue to do so," the bank said Wednesday.

Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank has about 3,800 employees in the region.

The breakdown is about 2,100 in Forsyth County and about 1,700 at its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro.

"We’ve updated our safety protocols to support the health and well-being of our clients, teammates and communities," the bank said.

Employees will be required to wear masks indoors "regardless of vaccination status."

Employees are being asked "to participate in a voluntary vaccine tracking tool to help provide better data on vaccine adoption, which helps us make more informed safety policy and protocol decisions."