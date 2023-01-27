Truliant announces additional SC expansion plans

Truliant Federal Credit Union said Friday it plans to expand its upstate South Carolina presence with an additional four branches over the next three years.

The credit union currently has two branches in Greenville, as well as an operational hub. It previously disclosed plans to open a branch this year in Easley and Greer, S.C.

The locations of the four additional branches will be disclosed at a later date.

“The Upstate’s remarkable economic development and continued population boom make it ideal for this expansion," Todd Hall, Truliant’s president and chief executive, said in a statement. "These new locations will provide us with an even stronger foothold in the state."

Truliant plans to create more than 80 jobs as part of the next expansion step "as it builds out support for additional business lines, including mortgage, insurance, financial advisers, indirect lending and digital banking services."

Truliant has 35 branch locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. That includes three in Winston-Salem, one each in Clemmons and Kernersville, and 17 altogether in the Triad. The credit union recently surpassed $4 billion in total assets and 300,000 members.