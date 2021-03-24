 Skip to main content
Truliant announces plans for second High Point branch
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Wednesday it plans to open a second branch in High Point by the fourth quarter.

The 3,250-square-foot branch is being constructed at 2305 N. Main St. It will be in what Truliant called “a dual-tenant space” at the former Carter Brothers barbecue site. It will share the site with American Family Care.

Truliant’s other High Point branch is at 4006 Mendenhall Oaks Parkway.

When the second High Point branch opens, Truliant will have 17 branches and a commercial lending office in the Triad. Truliant also has plans to open a branch in Graham this year.

