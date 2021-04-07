Truliant completes transfer of eNote to federal bank

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta said Tuesday that Truliant Federal Credit Union has become the first financial institution in the Southeast to complete a transfer of an electronic promissory note to the federal group.

The digital transaction was completed March 26 during a video conference call using Truliant’s DocMagic eVault and the Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems eDelivery system.

The transfer was completed as part of the Atlanta Fed bank’s eNote pilot program, which is intended to test the infrastructure necessary to allow a limited number of members to report eNotes as collateral.

The eNotes are part of a digitized mortgage eClosing process that is designed to significantly shorten how long it takes home buyers, sellers and lenders to close a mortgage.

ENotes are an electronic version of a promissory note. They contain the same information that is in a traditional mortgage paper note but are created, signed and managed digitally.

Truliant, a seller/servicer, completed its first end-to-end eClosing in March 2020.

