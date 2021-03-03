Truliant creates commercial lending executive job

Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has named Steve Koelsch to the newly created role of senior vice president of commercial lending.

Koelsch, who has more than 20 years of business-banking experience, will be responsible for strategic and operational oversight of Truliant’s Business Services. This includes commercial lending and U.S. Small Business Administration lending.

He will lead a team of 27 employees at Truliant, including its Business Services, Small Business Administration and Special Assets departments.

Koelsch’s most recent position was as market president for First Horizon Bank in Winston-Salem.

Prior to his job at First Horizon, Koelsch was the regional business banking manager at Wells Fargo. He was responsible for managing the business banking team in Forsyth County.

