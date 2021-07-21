 Skip to main content
Truliant debuts diversity and inclusion initiative, logo
Truliant Federal Credit Union has debuted an “Everything Under the Sun” initiative aimed at advancing its Diversity, Inclusion and Equity planning.

The new logo “visually represents the power of celebrating individual differences,” Truliant said.

“Contributing to the design are different colors, specks, and spatter incorporated into Truliant’s sunburst to symbolize that employees shine brighter together.”

The logo will be featured throughout Truliant's corporate office, including a large wall graphic at Truliant Way’s employee entrance.

Other efforts include: more partnerships with strategic collaborators; formalizing strategic plans; and instituting more in-depth diversity education and conversations at all levels of the organization.

