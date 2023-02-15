Truliant Federal Credit Union said Wednesday it will no longer charge a fee for rejecting transactions as unpaid, also known as a non-sufficient funds fee.

That fee typically occurs when a member does not have available funds to pay a transaction, and has exhausted all payment options.

Truliant also is reducing its fee for overdraft services and “will only assess a charge when a member benefits from the credit union paying a transaction that would‘ve otherwise been rejected.”

“While many financial institutions have reduced or even stopped providing overdraft coverage, we listened to our members, analyzed their needs, and decided to keep ours,” said Jeremy Cline, vice president of member success and loyalty.

“Our overdraft services provide much needed liquidity when our members need it most. A rejected transaction due to a mistake or timing issue can be incredibly disruptive.”

Truliant said it paid more than $100 million in member and business checking account overdrafts in 2022. The majority were for large transactions, such as grocery bills, auto loans and mortgage payments.