Truliant forms joint venture on title agency

Truist Truliant tradmark dispute (copy)

Truliant Federal Credit Union and Coastal Credit Union form joint venture to offer title insurance.

 DAVID ROLFE, Journal

Truliant Federal and Coastal credit unions said Thursday they have launched a new title agency, United Members Title LLC.

United Members will offer title insurance coverage for home purchases and refinances in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The joint venture will operate as an agent of Investors Title and an affiliate of Truliant and Coastal.

Truliant members, homeowners and homebuyers will benefit from an increased ability to reissue from existing policies, which often results in lower premiums and reduced closing costs.

Investors Title has held the number one market share position in North Carolina since 1984.

