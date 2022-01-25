Truliant gains federal community development designation

Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has been approved as a Community Development Financial Institution by the CDFI Fund of the U.S. Treasury Department.

The CDFI certification allows qualified financial institutions to access grants and other federal funds to provide financial products and services to local residents and businesses in low-income communities.

Truliant plans to apply for funding from the CDFI Fund later this year in order to launch a lending program in 2023.

There are 23 CDFIs in North Carolina. They include banks, credit unions, non-profits, venture capital firms and others, to invest in communities that need access to financing.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.