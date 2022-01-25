Truliant gains federal community development designation

Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has been approved as a Community Development Financial Institution by the CDFI Fund of the U.S. Treasury Department.
The CDFI certification allows qualified financial institutions to access grants and other federal funds to provide financial products and services to local residents and businesses in low-income communities.
Truliant plans to apply for funding from the CDFI Fund later this year in order to launch a lending program in 2023.
There are 23 CDFIs in North Carolina. They include banks, credit unions, non-profits, venture capital firms and others, to invest in communities that need access to financing.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.