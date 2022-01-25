 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Truliant gains federal community development designation
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has been approved as a Community Development Financial Institution by the CDFI Fund of the U.S. Treasury Department.

‘Everyone Under the Sun’ logo

Truliant Federal Credit Union recently debuted its ‘Everyone Under the Sun’ logo to visually represent the power of celebrating individual differences.

The CDFI certification allows qualified financial institutions to access grants and other federal funds to provide financial products and services to local residents and businesses in low-income communities.

Truliant plans to apply for funding from the CDFI Fund later this year in order to launch a lending program in 2023.

There are 23 CDFIs in North Carolina. They include banks, credit unions, non-profits, venture capital firms and others, to invest in communities that need access to financing.

