Truliant joins investment effort in financial tech company
Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has made a financial investment in Posh Technologies, a Boston-based financial technology company.

Posh, founded in 2018, will deploy its full conversational artificial-intelligence product suite to support Truliant’s banking infrastructure, including its contact center operations.

Truliant joins a group of 16 credit unions funding Posh. Truliant is creating an AI lab to partner with Posh.

