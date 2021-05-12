Truliant joins investment effort in financial tech company

Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has made a financial investment in Posh Technologies, a Boston-based financial technology company.
Posh, founded in 2018, will deploy its full conversational artificial-intelligence product suite to support Truliant’s banking infrastructure, including its contact center operations.
Truliant joins a group of 16 credit unions funding Posh. Truliant is creating an AI lab to partner with Posh.
Richard Craver
