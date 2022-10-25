Truliant launches SC branch expansion in Greenville market

Truliant Federal Credit Union said Tuesday it has launched its South Carolina expansion initiative with the opening of an operational hub in downtown Greenville and a second branch in the city set to debut in November.

Truliant, based in Winston-Salem, has the bulk of its branch network in the Triad and Charlotte, but with a recent entrance into southwestern Virginia as well.

The second Truliant branch will be in the Cherrydale Point. There also are plans to open a branch in Easley and Greer, S.C., in 2023.

Truliant has a long history in Greenville, said Todd Hall, Truliant’s president and chief executive.

“Over the next several years, the Upstate will represent a significant percentage of our overall expansion. Our contiguous strategy south along the I-85 corridor is the next logical step for Truliant."

Truliant purchased the 19,000-square-foot historic downtown building in 2021 and renovated it into serving as its Upstate South Carolina operation.

Those operations include commercial lending, financial advisors, Truliant at Work, community outreach and mortgage services. There are plans for more than 60 employees at the operational hub over the next several years.

There also will be an onsite training center for up to 18 employees at a time.

“These locations reflect our commitment to the entire Upstate region and are part of a continued effort to provide residents with excellent financial services," Hall said.

"It will help drive more job creation and commercial lending growth, reinforcing the Upstate’s reputation as a commercial center,” Hall said.

The South Carolina branches will provide services for mortgages, business services, insurance services, financial advisors, indirect lending and digital services.

Truliant serves more than 293,000 through 33 branches, including four in Greensboro, three in Winston-Salem, two in Asheboro and High Point, and one each in Burlington, Clemmons, Elon, Graham, Kernersville and Mebane.