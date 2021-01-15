 Skip to main content
Truliant names local banking veteran Davis as CFO
Truliant Federal Credit Union, based in Winston-Salem, said Friday it has named Cosby Davis III as chief financial officer.

Davis has spent more than two decades in the financial industry.

Most recently, he was chief financial officer at Allegacy Federal Credit Union, another Winston-Salem financial institution, where he worked for nine years.

