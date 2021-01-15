Truliant names local banking veteran Davis as CFO

Truliant Federal Credit Union, based in Winston-Salem, said Friday it has named Cosby Davis III as chief financial officer.
Davis has spent more than two decades in the financial industry.
Most recently, he was chief financial officer at Allegacy Federal Credit Union, another Winston-Salem financial institution, where he worked for nine years.
Richard Craver
