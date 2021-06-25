Truliant opens Graham branch, fourth in Alamance

Truliant Federal Credit Union said Friday that it has opened its Graham branch at 915 S. Main St. — its fourth in Alamance County.
Truliant is leasing the 3,620-square-foot branch from site developer Abattoir Properties.
Truliant also has branches in Burlington, Elon and Mebane, as well as 16 branches overall in the Triad.
In March, Truliant said it plans to open a second branch in High Point by the fourth quarter at 2305 N. Main St in what it called “a dual-tenant space” at the former Carter Brothers barbecue site. It will share the site with American Family Care.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today