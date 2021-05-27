 Skip to main content
Truliant plans hub operation in Greenville, S.C.
Truliant plans hub operation in Greenville, S.C.

Truliant Federal Credit Union, based in Winston-Salem, plans to open a hub office in downtown Greenville, S.C., in 2022 to support an expansion in the upstate market.

Truliant has purchased and is renovating a three-story building. The top two floors will support ancillary business units, including commercial lending, financial advisers, and mortgage services. Truliant will lease the first floor of the building.

It will be Truliant’s second office in Greenville. Currently Truliant has a branch at 3621 Pelham Road. The credit union has operated in the city for about three decades and said it has plans “to strategically add branches in the Upstate market.”

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

